Mali announced on Sunday that it had severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, in response to comments made by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, that Malians had received the “necessary” information to carry out the attack.

Yusov did not directly confirm Kyiv’s involvement in the conflict in the comments, which were posted on the website of the Ukrainian public broadcaster Susplenh on July 29.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed its regret on Monday over the decision taken by the government in Mali, saying that it was made without a comprehensive study of the facts and circumstances of the incident.

“Ukraine is unconditionally committed to the norms of international law and the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states,” it said in a statement.

She added that Ukraine reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to Mali’s actions.