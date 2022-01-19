The invitation of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, to visit Turkey is well thought out, there is potential. This was stated on Wednesday, January 19, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian leader Mikhail Podolyak.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said Putin and Zelensky had been invited to Turkey to discuss and resolve differences.

“Undoubtedly, the proposal from the Turkish side is thought out, there is potential. Turkey and President Tayyip Erdogan are well aware of the situation in our region, they are well aware of the motives of both Ukrainians and Russians. And it is clear that Turkey is well aware of its strategic interests,” Podolyak said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, Russia does not have confidence in its rightness. In this regard, as Podolyak specified, the country is “in a blind position.”

A day earlier, the Turkish president called the scenario of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine unrealistic. Erdogan also added that he would like to discuss this topic with Putin. On the same day, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that Russia was striving to build good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine.

On January 15, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Russia could attack Ukraine between mid-January and mid-February. According to her, before the invasion, the Russian Federation will undertake information operations against Ukraine, accusing Kiev of preparing attacks on the Donbass.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media reported on the alleged plans of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not show military escalation against Ukraine.