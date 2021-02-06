The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on Russia’s decision to expel diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden from the country after participating in unsanctioned rallies in support of Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)… About this department reported on the official Twitter account.

“We express our solidarity with the German, Swedish and Polish diplomats expelled by Russia for far-fetched reasons. Russia’s decision is contrary to the Vienna Convention and is yet another example of Russia’s gross violation of its obligations under international law, ”the message says.

Russia announced the expulsion of foreign diplomats in February 2021. A similar protest was connected with the participation of representatives in unauthorized actions on January 23. The diplomats were declared persona non grata. They will have to leave the country soon.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will spend two years and eight months in prison – he was credited with the year of house arrest, under which he was during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.