President Volodimir Zelenski led an act to commemorate the 32 years of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. The president reaffirmed that he will add whatever efforts are necessary to maintain his sovereignty, on the same day that a year and a half has passed since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine. A day marked by a Russian attack, which left seven people injured.

August 24, 2023 – 32 years have passed since Ukraine became an independent country, at the same time that the calendar marks one year and six months since Russia undertook the mission to retake the exoviet territory.

From kyiv, President Zelenski led an act to commemorate Ukrainian independence and pay tribute to the soldiers who fell during the war together with the first lady, Olena Zelenska.

In the same way, he addressed the nation through a long message broadcast by video, where he reiterated the independence of his country and the importance of maintaining the defense while a war is waged with Russia.

During the speech, Zelensky recognized “every soldier, sailor, sergeant, general and private” and all “mothers, children, civil servants, doctors and citizens who work for Ukraine.”

The president made a special mention of Oleksandr Matsievski, a Ukrainian soldier who was executed in March by the Russian military after pronouncing “glory to Ukraine!” An act that shocked the world for its harshness, after being recorded on video and going viral.

Zelensky recognized all those who have lost their loved ones during the conflict and motivated the Ukrainians to continue defending their territory during the conflict, which seems to have entered a new period of freezing for both parties.

Prigozhin’s death is welcomed by Zelensky

The Ukrainian president also referred to the plane crash in which Yevyeny Prigozhin, leader of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group, would have died.

Zelensky assured that Ukraine has no relation to the alleged accident involving the mercenary who launched a failed rebellion in June against the Kremlin and said that his death is something “good for his country”, since Prigozhin led the invasion of Ukraine. for several months.

“Of course it’s a good thing for Ukraine. We have nothing to do with it, we know who it was,” Zelensky said.

President Vladimir Putin also referred to the event, sent condolences to the mercenary’s family and said he was a “talented businessman.”







While this same August 24, Russia attacked the city of Dnipro with missiles, leaving at least seven people injured and various damages to private and agricultural facilities.

This city, some 500 kilometers from the capital Kiev, receives constant attacks for being one of the large industrial cities in Ukraine, which also serves as a logistics center for the Armed Forces due to its connections to the fronts.

The European Union congratulates Ukraine and reiterates its support

“We will support them for as long as necessary,” said the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, in his X account, reiterating the economic and military support that the bloc has offered since the conflict began.

For his part, Josep Borrell, representative of EU diplomacy, referred to the nine years since “Russia violated Ukraine’s sovereignty”, when Putin’s Army invaded the Crimean peninsula and illegally annexed it to its territory.

Several European institutions illuminated their buildings in blue and yellow as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag. In the same way, different heads of state and world leaders have spoken out and have called for an end to the violence on Ukrainian territory.

A war stalled 547 days after its start

During the first hundred days of its so-called “special operation”, Russia managed to invade 20% of Ukrainian territory in the east and south of the country, however, the Ukrainian defense quickly acted on the battlefronts, preventing further advances by of the Russians.

After a year and a half of conflict, Ukraine has made discreet progress, among which the recovery of Kherson in November last year and the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in early June stand out.

A counteroffensive that generated a lot of expectations, but which has developed timidly, including Ukrainian advances in some villages captured by the Russians, as well as waves of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.







Zelensky himself has acknowledged that the advance of his troops in the counteroffensive “is complicated” due to the “density” of the minefields with which the Russian troops protect the captured territories.

However, Zelensky has defended the operation, saying that progress is moderate but steady, especially in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.

A counteroffensive that focuses its success on the Army achieving advances, without wasting ammunition and protecting the lives of soldiers.

The United States, one of Ukraine’s great allies in this conflict, has shown few expectations about the success of the counteroffensive, although it continues to approve and disburse aid packages, which include military support and mediation to send F-16 fighter jets. to Ukraine.

The humanitarian effects, incalculable

In mid-August, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ assured that some 500,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have died or been injured since the war began in February 2022.

According to the newspaper, 120,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, while the figure for Ukrainian soldiers is around 70,000, after citing anonymous US officials.

And although it is difficult to quantify the real losses, since the conflict is still ongoing, the figures demonstrate the cruelty of the war for both parties.

Meanwhile, UNHCR estimates that as of June this year, 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine to different parts of the world and more than 5 million have remained internally displaced.

In addition, some 17 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid, for a population of 41 million inhabitants before the start of the conflict.

