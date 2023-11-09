Ukraine | Commander Valery Zalužnyi is a hero hailed in Ukraine – but who is he?

Ukrainian of the commander of the armed forces Valeri from Zalužny was reported in the early stages of Russia’s full-scale offensive war, which spread like wildfire on social media:

“When Zalužnyi enters a dark room, he doesn’t turn on the lights, he turns off the darkness.”

Kasku encapsulates Zalužnyi’s position in Ukraine. He is one of the greatest heroes, if not the greatest, of a nation fighting a heavy defensive battle.

“Zalužnyi gives a face to the war in Ukraine,” says lieutenant colonel evp. Juhani Pihlajamaa. “Yes, here you can mirror the Second World War. If you think about what kind of position Mannerheim had in our wars, then there is a point of comparison.”

Marshal Mannerheim led Finland’s warfare in the winter and continuation wars, and in August 1944 he became president.

in Ukraine and especially the president abroad Volodymyr Zelenskyi is a much more prominent figure than Zalužnyi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (front right) and Armed Forces Commander Valery Zalužnyi (background left) visited the troops in early November. The accompanying information for the image of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not indicate the location.

“This kind of division of labor has probably been agreed upon,” Pihlajamaa assesses. “Zelenskyi is the leader of the Ukrainian state, and Zaluzhnyi personifies the military spirit of Ukrainians.”

Pihlajamaa has both military and civilian background for following Ukraine.

He worked as Finland’s defense representative in Moscow in 2013–2016, when his area of ​​responsibility also included Ukraine. In the late 2010s, he was employed by the Finnish company Konecranes in Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

Pihlajamaa refers to Ukrainian Razumkov-research institute’s surveys, in which the armed forces of Ukraine enjoy the unwavering trust of the citizens.

In a recent poll, about 93 percent of respondents said they trusted the armed forces, and for the president, the proportion was about 72 percent.

But who is this famous commander Zalužnyi – also called the Iron General – really?

Valeri Zalužnyi's picture was on the wall of the Kherson airport in November 2022, after the city of Kherson was liberated from Russian occupation.

Zalužnyi is somewhat of a mystery. I saw this despite the fact that he is active on social media. For example on Facebook commander has over 600,000 followers.

Zalužnyi has granted only a handful of interviews to traditional media. One of the exceptions is the British newspaper The Economist, which at the beginning of November published the rare quality of the commander analysis About the situation of the Ukrainian defensive war.

The analysis cannot be called optimistic. Zalužnyi compared the current stalemate to the First World War, in which a terrible number of young men were crushed to death by cannon and grenade fire.

Valery Zalužnyi was appointed to his current position in July 2021.

The story goes that Zalužnyi was celebrating his wife’s birthday with a bottle of beer in hand when the phone rang. The general moved to the yard and learned that the president Zeleznyi wanted him as commander of the armed forces.

“It was already a heated time,” says Pihlajamaa. “It was only half a year [ennen Venäjän suurhyökkäystä] affects the leadership practices of the armed forces and others.”

However, Pihlajamaa points out that Zalužnyi was, of course, in high positions even before he became commander. And Ukraine has been at war since 2014, when Russia seized the Crimean peninsula and fueled the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“Last [ennen nykyistä tehtävää] he was the commander of the northern national defense area, which is a significant task.”

Management is believed to be one of the reasons Ukraine has been able to defend itself against an overwhelming enemy. Hierarchies have been lowered, and decisions can be made where the fight is.

Zalužnyi himself has characterized the matter as saying that sergeants are not needed as scapegoats but to lead. In the armies of the world, as well as in Ukraine, sergeants typically lead groups or teams, i.e. small military units.

Of course, it is not possible that Zalužnyi would have single-handedly changed the culture of the army in his command duties. But nowadays change is personified in him.

Commander Valeri Zalužnyi (pictured with his back) spoke to the relatives of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a soldier who fell in Bahmut, at his funeral in Kyiv last March.

Zalužnyi is 50 years old, i.e. the first generation to enter service in independent Ukraine. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, but the legacy of the Red Army has been hard to shake off.

As a child, Zalužnyi spent a lot of time in barracks because his father was in the Soviet army. The generational change – also mental – is reflected in the fact that in the 1990s, as a young officer, Zalužnyi chose the structure of the US armed forces as the subject of his thesis at the Odessa Military Academy.

Since then, Zalužnyi has gotten to know the US armed forces very closely. The United States is by far the most important supporter of Ukraine, and the Zaluzhnys have had a very close relationship with the commander of the US armed forces Mark Milley with.

Milley retired at the turn of October. The successor is the general Charles Brownand based on Zalužnyi’s social media updates, cooperation with him is already well underway.

In winter 2021–2022 many thought that the president of Russia Vladimir Putin just bluffing by concentrating troops on Ukraine’s borders.

The fresh Ukrainian commander Zalužnyi, on the other hand, was convinced that it was true.

“You can’t mistake the smell of war, it was already in the air,” Zalužnyi told the American Timein an interview with the magazine.

Zalužnyi whipped his generals to prepare, but he did not want to reveal detailed defense plans.

“I was afraid we would lose the element of surprise,” Zalužnyi told Time magazine. “We had to make the other party think that we are at our bases as usual, smoking weed, watching TV, updating Facebook.”

The Russians they were surprised. The parade march to Kiev failed for the worst time because, contrary to the Kremlin’s expectations, the Ukrainians fiercely defended their country.

“Kiev was not taken over, and that is clearly Zalužnyi’s success in leading the war,” says Pihlajamaa.

Destroyed Russian tanks after the defensive battle of Kiev in April 2022.

If Kiev had fallen, the backbone of Ukraine might have been broken.

British Channel the BBC according to a recent article, in February-March 2022, it was proposed in the Ukrainian leadership to blow up the Dnieper River bridges in Kyiv. This would have prevented the attacker from advancing from the east across the river to the city center, where the government quarters are also located.

“There’s no way to do that,” Zalužnyi ordered from his smoke-filled command bunker. According to him, destroying the bridges would have meant betraying the soldiers and civilians staying on the east side of the river.

In the southern one on the other hand, the defense at the front did not succeed as well in the early weeks of the war. Russia was able to quickly seize the land connection between the Crimean peninsula and Russia’s own soil.

However, Pihlajamaa does not go into assessing to what extent it was a failure of the Ukrainian military leadership, i.e. commander Zalužnyi.

“We really don’t know everything, so these are a bit of funny speculations about what’s going on there [etelärintamalla] what was done, what was left undone and what should have been done.”