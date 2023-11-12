Home page politics

Bubbling gas on the surface of the Baltic Sea: a gas leak at Nord Stream 2 is to blame here. © Swedish Coast Guard/dpa

According to research, a high-ranking commander of the Ukrainian armed forces played a key role in the Nord Stream attacks.

Hamburg – It’s an explosive accusation: According to research by the German magazine The mirror and the US newspaper The Washington Post has a high-ranking commander of the Ukrainian Army, Roman Tscherwynsky, played an important role in the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines in September 2022.

Nord Stream attacks: Ukrainian commander under suspicion

Both Ukrainian and international security authorities suspect that Chervynsky may have coordinated the sabotage actions and supported the relevant command. However, the 48-year-old denies any involvement in the attacks.

The attacks led to four explosions in Sweden’s and Denmark’s economic zones in the Baltic Sea and caused significant damage to pipelines designed to transport Russian gas to Germany. Although the pipelines were not active at the time of the explosions, they still contained gas.

Ukrainian accomplices in Nord Stream attacks? Signs are increasing

In recent months, there have been increasing signs that Ukrainian actors may be behind these attacks. As early as the summer of 2022, several media outlets reported that Dutch military intelligence had sent a warning about possible attack plans to the CIA in June 2022.

According to reports from the Dutch broadcaster NOS The Ukrainian commander Valeryj Zalushnyj is said to have been significantly involved in planning the operation, without the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was informed about it. However, Saluzhnyj denied any involvement in a conversation with the Washington Post denied.

Ukraine and Nord Stream: Commander denies allegations

Chervynsky, who served in a volunteer unit of the Ukrainian special forces after the start of the war, was responsible for sensitive operations behind enemy lines and was integrated into the country’s military command structure. He worked for the Ukrainian secret services SBU and GUR for a long time and was distinguished by spectacular actions.

Chervynsky is currently on trial in Kiev. He is accused of exceeding his authority in trying to persuade a Russian fighter jet pilot to defect. His supporters and his lawyer see the proceedings as politically motivated, as Chervynsky had previously criticized President Zelensky and those around him. Chervynsky strongly denies allegations that he was involved in the attacks on the pipelines. Through his lawyer, he stated that all indications of his alleged involvement were merely “Russian “propaganda”. (AFP/maku)