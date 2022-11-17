They start at shortage of weapons and ammunition that the United States can send to Ukraine. This was revealed by three sources to CNN, one of which explains that stocks “are decreasing”, after nine months of deliveries to Kiev, recalling that there is a “limited number” of excess armaments that the United States can send without putting at risk their own arsenals.

According to CNN sources, the stocks of greatest concern are those of 155mm artillery ammunition and Stinger shoulder-launched missiles. Other sources also raise concerns about the production times of weapons systems, including the Harm missiles, Gmlrs missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles, for which the United States has accelerated production times.