Ukraine CNN: The United States is considering sending warships to the Black Sea due to the escalating situation in Ukraine

United States considers sending warships to Black Sea in coming weeks in support of Ukraine, US news channel CNN said Friday. The number or type of warships was not reported.

The White House told news agency Reuters on Friday night that the United States is in close contact with its allies over Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Defense described U.S. action in the Black Sea as gunpowder with nothing new.

Russia has strengthened its military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border, which has raised concerns not only with Ukraine but also with the United States, the EU and NATO.

The United States the navy is already routinely operating in the Black Sea, but a CNN official source said placing warships at sea would send a very special message to Moscow: the United States is closely monitoring the situation.

The United States must give two weeks’ notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea. CNN did not know whether the United States had already filed the report.

The claim is based on the 1936 Montreaux Treaty, which gives Turkey the right to restrict the movement of non-Black Sea warships in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits.

Defense Forces the official said the Navy will continue to fly reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea. It monitors the activities of the Russian navy and possible troop movements in Crimea.

On Wednesday, two U.S. B-1 bombers performed missions over the Aegean.

According to the official, the United States is ready to respond to Russia’s actions if necessary, although it does not consider the strengthening of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border to be offensive.

According to current estimates, Russia is training and training troops in the region, but the official said the United States is aware that the situation could change at any moment.

In recent weeks, the President of the United States Joe Biden in addition, the Foreign Minister Tony Blinken, Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Board of Defense Commanders Mark Milley and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have discussed with their Ukrainian counterparts.