Shipping the controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine by the US divides Washington’s allies, with many of the signatories of the 2008 Convention – among which there are no US, Russia and Ukraine – they do not approve of the Biden administration’s decision. From Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – reiterating the “condemnation” of Russian aggression against Kiev – recalled that Rome adheres to treaties that prohibit the “production, transfer and storage” of cluster bombs. The United Kingdom, Spain and Canada are also against it. While Russia believes that the delivery of this type of weapon to the Ukrainian troops is another step towards a new world war.

The cluster munitions are part of a military aid package worth about $800 million. The decision, described as “difficult” by President Biden, is motivated by the shortage of traditional Western ammunition and by fears about the pace of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which is proceeding more slowly than expected.

ITALY JOINS AGREEMENT WHICH PROHIBITS CLUSTER BOMBS

Within the framework of the values ​​expressed by the Atlantic Alliance, Italy wishes for the universal application of the principles of the Convention“, recalled the Prime Minister. “I reiterate Italy’s condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression, total and constant support for Ukraine’s resistance, the commitment with the Allies to build a new and stronger model of security for Europe”, adds the premier.

Shortly before he had been the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto to express his “thought” in a tweet. “Italy has joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits their use, production, transfer and storage. I was Undersecretary of Defense in 2011 when we ratified it. Ps. Russians have always used them. Also in Ukraine. From the beginning,” she wrote.

SPAIN AND GREAT BRITAIN AGAINST

For its part, the United Kingdom has made it known that it “discourages” the use of cluster bombs. The prime minister Rishi Sunak , who will meet Biden on Monday before the NATO summit in Vilnius, recalled that the United Kingdom is one of 123 countries that have signed a convention banning the use of bombs and clusters and will continue to focus on supplying tanks and weapons to long range to help fight against Russia. “We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Russia, we have done this by supplying heavy tanks and more recently long range weapons. We hope all countries can continue to support Ukraine Sunak said.

On the same line Spain, with the defense minister in Madrid, Margarita Robles which states: “Cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine ”under any circumstances”. “Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment not to deliver certain weapons and bombs under no circumstances,” said Robles. “No to cluster bombs and yes to self-defense of Ukraine, which we believe should not be carried out with cluster bombs,” he said.

CANADA

The Canadian government has also reiterated its opposition to the use of cluster bombs. “We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to ending their effect on civilians, especially children,” reads a statement from the Canadian government, which is a signatory to the 2008 Convention to establish these banned weapons. “Canada fully respects the Convention and takes seriously its obligation to encourage its universal adoption.” Neither Russia, which has used cluster bombs against Ukrainian civilians, nor the United States and Ukraine have joined the Convention.

KIEV: WE WILL NOT USE THEM IN RUSSIA

Ukraine, for its part, has ensured that will respect 5 rules in the use of cluster bombs, including the principle that they cannot be used in cities and on Russian territory. “Since the beginning of the invasion – he explains – the Russians have dropped cluster bombs on our cities, we need them to win faster, thus saving the lives of our soldiers and civilians. And we have pledged to respect 5 rules in their use in warfare,” said Defense Minister Olexsii Reznikov.

1) Ukraine will use them only to liberate its territories and not “on officially recognized Russian territory”;

2) Cluster bombs will not be used in urban areas, but only “to break through enemy lines with minimal risk to the lives of our soldiers”;

3) Kiev will keep a record of where it will use these bombs;

4) These areas will be prioritized in demining operations once cleared, to avoid the risk of unexploded ordnance;

5) We will report to our partners on the use of this ammunition.

ZAKHAROVA: CLUSTER AMMUNITION REFLECTS AGGRESSIVE ANTI-RUSSIAN POLICY

“The Biden administration’s decision is another blatant one manifestation of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the United Statesdesigned to prolong the Ukrainian conflict for as long as possible,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, quoted by Tass.

MEDVEDEV THREATENS: “THIRD WORLD WAR IS RISKED”

And new threats come from Dmitry Medvedev, who accuses the United States of provoking a potential nuclear war. “Perhaps the dying grandfather from sickly fantasies simply decided to kindly step down, cause nuclear Armageddon and take half of humanity with him,” the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council wrote in Telegram, referring to US President Joe Biden. “Ukraine’s supply of cluster munitions and NATO membership promise show that Biden has exhausted all other resources. But those steps risk igniting a third world war.”

WHAT ARE

A ‘cluster bomb’, or cluster bomb, is a weapon that fragments in flight and releases a series of explosive charges, commonly referred to as ‘bomblets’, which spread over a large area. They can be jet-launched or land-based artillery. The ‘bomblets’ are designed to explode on contact with the ground and are capable of killing and seriously injuring people within their blast radius. According to data released by the International Red Cross, however, about 40% of charges do not explode immediately. Bomblets therefore risk turning into mines: they remain on the ground and become a threat to civilians, even for many years.