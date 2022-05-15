Overview: Swedish Social Democrats back NATO membership and ‘Ukrainian troops reach border with Russia’
These are the main developments from Sunday and the night from Sunday to Monday:
- The Swedish NATO membership is one step closer, now that the Social Democratic ruling party has also expressed its support for joining the alliance. This was announced by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats at a press conference on Sunday. This means that there appears to be a Swedish majority in parliament in favor of accession. Neighboring Finland announced on Sunday that it would definitively submit an application for NATO membership.
- Ukrainian troops have with a counteroffensive reached the border with Russia from Kharkov, claims the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the night from Sunday to Monday. A released video shows a dozen Ukrainian soldiers at a border post, according to AFP news agency, who are said to be part of a volunteer brigade from Kharkov.
- According to British military intelligence, Russia lost about a third of the force deployed in February, reports The Guardian† The Russian offensive in the Donbas has now also lost its momentum and is way behind schedule, reports the same intelligence agency.
Ukraine claims to reach Russian border in counter-offensive from Kharkiv
Ukrainian troops have reached the border with Russia with a counter-offensive from Kharkov, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims in the night from Sunday to Monday. A released video shows a dozen Ukrainian soldiers at a border post, according to AFP news agency, who are said to be part of a volunteer brigade from Kharkov.
On Saturday, Kharkov Mayor Ihor Terekhov had already told the BBC that Russian troops had been expelled from his city and that displaced residents are returning† Kharkov, located in the east of Ukraine, is the second largest city in the country with about 1.4 million inhabitants. There was heavy fighting in and around the city right from the start of the war.
In the meantime, the Russians are mainly concentrating on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in southeastern Ukraine. But that offensive also seems to be stalling.
