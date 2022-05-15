These are the main developments from Sunday and the night from Sunday to Monday:

Ukraine claims to reach Russian border in counter-offensive from Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops have reached the border with Russia with a counter-offensive from Kharkov, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims in the night from Sunday to Monday. A released video shows a dozen Ukrainian soldiers at a border post, according to AFP news agency, who are said to be part of a volunteer brigade from Kharkov.

On Saturday, Kharkov Mayor Ihor Terekhov had already told the BBC that Russian troops had been expelled from his city and that displaced residents are returning† Kharkov, located in the east of Ukraine, is the second largest city in the country with about 1.4 million inhabitants. There was heavy fighting in and around the city right from the start of the war.

In the meantime, the Russians are mainly concentrating on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in southeastern Ukraine. But that offensive also seems to be stalling.