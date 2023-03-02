Ukraine said on Wednesday it had “survived the hardest winter in history” despite massive Russian bombing that left millions of people without electricity, a year after Moscow launched its invasion.

On the ground, Ukrainian forces are under pressure in the east of the country, mainly in Bakhmut. Russia said it repelled a “mass” drone attack on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“We got through this winter. It was very difficult and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were able to provide Ukraine with energy and heating,” said President Volodymir Zelensky.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, had earlier said that the country had “overcome the winter terror”.

“We survived the hardest winter in our history. It was cold and dark, but we were unshakable, ”she celebrated.

According to the Ukrainian calendar, spring begins on March 1.

Ukraine has weathered the winter under a long series of Russian missile and drone attacks on power installations, periodically causing power outages and potable water.

The bombings forced the national operator Ukrenergo to provide alternating power. And the Ukrainian emergency services had to quickly repair the damage done to each power plant.

Millions of people, including residents of Kiev and other big cities, had to endure freezing temperatures without heating.

“Our partners helped us. The EU (European Union) also won and, contrary to Moscow’s provocations, it did not freeze without Russian gas,” insisted Kuleba, referring to Moscow’s catastrophic predictions ahead of winter.

– Siege at Bakhmut –

“The path to final victory is long. But we already know how to win”, declared the minister.

Ukraine’s western allies provided anti-aircraft defense systems and Russia reduced the frequency and magnitude of its attacks.

Ukrenergo confirmed on Wednesday that the Ukrainian electricity system has not experienced a power deficit for 18 days and that no cuts are planned.

During the winter, the fighting was concentrated in the east of the country, mainly around the city of Bakhmut, where the situation is “extremely tense”, according to the Ukrainian army, after the incessant attacks from Moscow.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have intensified the siege around this city, whose conquest has become a symbol of control of the industrial basin of the Donbass, in the east of the country.

The Russians cut three of the four Ukrainian supply roads into the city.

AFP journalists learned on Wednesday that the road to Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, about 15 km to the west, had been blocked by police.

But spokesman for the Ukrainian army’s eastern command, Sergiy Cherevaty, denied that his troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut, speaking to AFP.

A possible withdrawal “will depend on the operational situation. Until now, this decision has not been made, ”he said.

– “Can’t help” –

The Ukrainian presidency said on Wednesday that Russian shelling in the Donetsk region had killed three civilians and wounded four others.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 10 Ukrainian drones during an attempted “mass” attack against installations on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, after a similar incursion the day before with these devices in Russian territory.

“An attempted mass drone strike by the Kiev regime against facilities on the Crimean peninsula was thwarted,” it said in a statement.

On the eastern front, Ukrainian doctors were treating soldiers seriously wounded in combat.

“Here, we save someone every day,” Igor, a 28-year-old anesthetist, explained to AFP after examining a patient.

“We end up remembering exceptional cases, people with fatal injuries. Partially mangled heads, severed major arteries, when there’s no way to help the patient. This is what we remember,” she reported.

At the diplomatic level, one of Moscow’s main allies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Wednesday in Beijing that he “fully” supports the Chinese plan for Ukraine.

Last week, China presented a 12-point proposal in which it calls for dialogue between Russians and Ukrainians, but also insists on respect for territorial integrity and opposes the use of nuclear weapons.

Despite the skeptical reception from Western allies, President Zelensky said he was willing to “work” with China and announced his intention to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.