Another loss for Moscow? The Ukrainians say they have destroyed a submarine belonging to Vladimir Putin’s Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Sevastopol – Setback for Moscow: Russia has apparently suffered another bitter loss in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian armed forces have apparently struck again in Crimea, which has been occupied in violation of international law.

Loss for Vladimir Putin: Ukraine allegedly sinks Russian submarine

As the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev announced on Saturday (3 August), the Russian attack submarine Rostov-na-Donu was allegedly successfully sunk in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea. The Russian regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin has so far not commented on the alleged heavy loss for the Black Sea Fleet, which has already been badly affected.

The Rostov-on-Don is a diesel-electric powered submarine of the Project 636 class. The 73.8 meter long and 9.9 meter wide underwater vessel is named after the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which lies on the Sea of ​​Azov, almost 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Many of the Russian military operations in Ukraine are coordinated from there.

Submarine Rostov-na-Donu sunk? Ukrainians report strike against Putin’s fleet

The Kiev statement does not say how the Rostov-na-Donu was supposedly sunk off Sevastopol. Attacks with the powerful surface drone “Magura” or the precise cruise missiles Storm Shadow or Scalp-EG are possible. Since Sevastopol is around 230 kilometers from the Dnipro front near Kherson, an attack with large and powerful ATACMS medium-range missiles fired from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers is also conceivable. These have a range of up to 300 kilometers.

While the Ukrainian army itself has suffered heavy losses in tanks, it continues to succeed in scoring effective hits against Putin’s fleet in the Black Sea. Recently, Russia apparently even gave up airfields in Crimea. The most recent example: after suspected Ukrainian drone attacks, the Russian military airfield Saky near Novofedorivka was apparently in flames on the night of Saturday to Sunday (4 August). Another example: on the night of 14 to 15 May, the Ukrainians had just attacked the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol with ATACMS medium-range missiles.

Submarine class: diesel-electric attack submarines Construction period: since July 1996 Crew: 52 Marines Length Width: 73.8m / 9.9m maximum diving depth: 300 m (estimated) Armament: 6 × torpedo tubes with a diameter of 533 mm (18 torpedoes WA-111 or 24 mines), 4 rockets caliber

Losses in Crimea: Ukrainians attack Putin’s troops in the Black Sea

In this case, the ATACMS reached as far as the Crimean port city, which is important for Moscow. As before, the Ukrainians allegedly destroyed a large Russian S-400 air defense system this time too. The information cannot be independently verified. While the Russian invasion troops on the Ukrainian mainland have targeted Pokrovsk in the Donbass, the Ukrainians are continuing to attack Putin’s forces in the Black Sea. (pm)