Ukraine reported having been attacked in a single day and simultaneously with around 122 missiles and 36 drones. The incident comes a day after Ukrainian forces claimed to have attacked a Russian Navy ship. For its part, Russia claims to have improved its positions and Poland recognizes the entry of an unidentified object into its territory, which apparently would be Russian, a situation that is under investigation.

The Ukrainian Army claims that Russia launched at least 122 missiles and 36 drones against its territory this Friday, December 29, according to the EFE Agency. He also assured that 87 missiles and 27 drones were shot down by the air defenses.

The death toll is unclear and authorities are still searching for bodies in the rubble.

The most affected cities were Lviv, in the west; Odessa, in the south; Dnipro, in the center; Zaporizhia, in the south; Kharkiv, in the northeast and kyiv, the capital.

Civil infrastructures such as a maternity hospital, educational centers and a shopping center, among others, were hit by different types of Russian missiles and drones, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky through his X account.

The president called the events “terrorist attacks”, after ensuring that the rescue services are working to offer help to those affected, adding that he will respond to the latest events. “Russian terror must lose and will lose,” he concluded.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities. Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023



The attack came a day after Ukraine claimed to have destroyed a Russian warship in a port in occupied Crimea, a blow to Kremlin forces in the port of Feodosia, illegally annexed by Russia since 2014.

A day earlier, on December 28, the United States approved another military aid package to kyiv, which reaches 200 million dollars and includes ammunition, anti-attack weapons and support for air defense.

According to the Ukrainian government's accounts, this would be the most massive attack they have received since the war began at the beginning of 2021. The second strongest attack remembered would have been in November 2022, when it reported that Russia had launched 96 missiles and the most The big one this year would have occurred at the beginning of March, with the report of the launch of 81 missiles against Ukraine.

Russia claims to improve the positions of its Army

The Russian Defense Ministry defended the increase in attacks carried out since December 23 and said that they were carried out against “nationalist formations, foreign mercenaries and locations of Ukrainian forces”, after months of small offensives by the two sides and a ” freezing” of the conflict.

In its war report, Ukraine stated that “between December 23 and 29, the Russian Armed Forces had launched 50 group attacks and one massive attack with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Likewise, the Kremlin's Defense assured that it has improved the positions of its Army on the eastern front of Kupiansk, where it claims to have repelled more than a hundred Ukrainian attacks during the last week.

Poland denounces the entry of an unidentified object

The Polish Armed Forces reported the entry of an unidentified aerial object, which subsequently disappeared from Polish air defense radars.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that the aerial object, which was detected this Friday in Polish airspace, “was, by all indications, a Russian missile.”

The minister declared at a press conference in Warsaw that the projectile “was tracked by Polish defense systems until it left Polish airspace” and emphasized that there is confirmation of the course followed by the missile “by allied radars.”

The situation will be analyzed in a National Security Council led by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and an investigation is already underway.

The event occurred specifically in the town of Zamosc, about 130 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Lviv, a few hours after Ukraine claimed to have been attacked.

“There is no sign that anyone has observed an explosion or fragments have been found, but of course we are investigating all instances where someone has observed something flying,” Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said, according to the PAP news agency.

With EFE, AFP and local media