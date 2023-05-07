Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

A screenshot from a video showing a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. (Archive photo) © Russian Ministry of Defense/Imago

With the launch of a Russian hypersonic missile, a “historic event” is said to have taken place in the sky of Kiev. However, the facts are still unclear.

MOSCOW/KYIV – Videos are currently circulating on social media purporting to show Ukrainian forces shooting down a Russian Kinzhal-type hypersonic missile in Kiev. According to NATO estimates, the missiles can hardly or only with great difficulty be intercepted with anti-aircraft or anti-missile systems. The Patriot air defense system, which was also supplied by Germany to Ukraine, was apparently responsible for the downing.

Ukraine reports launch of hypersonic missile Kinzhal – “historic event”

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event!” wrote the head of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in his Telegram channel. The Kinschal, repeatedly touted by Moscow as one of the best missiles ever, was intercepted on Thursday night (May 4).

On Twitter initially reported, among others, the German military expert Gustav Gressel, citing the Ukrainian medium Defense Express from the incident. Gressel wrote of “exciting news”. After sighting the debris found, Kiev confirmed the launch of the Russian hypersonic missile. According to military reports, Russia only launched several rocket attacks in the airspace over Kiev on Thursday.

Alleged launch of Kinschal: Putin once boasted about hypersonic missiles

There had previously been speculation in Ukraine about an alleged shooting down of Kinschal. Military bloggers, for example, published photos that are supposed to show the debris from the rocket. The information could not be independently verified. There was also no reaction from the Russian side. After the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, Moscow had repeatedly threatened retaliation.

The eight-meter-long Kinzhal rocket, whose name translates to “dagger” in German, is particularly feared because it can fly extremely high and extremely fast. It is therefore considered to be particularly difficult to intercept and can easily overcome conventional air defenses. In the past, Vladimir Putin also spoke about the hypersonic weapons, claiming that the missiles are “invulnerable to today’s anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems.” If the Ukrainian air defense actually managed to shoot down such a thing, it would not only be a military success, but also an important symbolic success. (nak/dpa)