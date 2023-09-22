The Ukrainian Army stated this Friday which has killed approximately almost 275,000 Russian fighters since Russia invaded its territory in February 2022.

(Also read: They reveal the striking obsession that arose in Daniel Sancho in prison in Thailand).

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army in a statement published on Facebook, “total enemy combat losses” in the last 24 hours amount to about 480 soldiers, raising the total number of Russians killed since the start of the aggression to 274,950.

In addition to these human casualties, Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed an impressive arsenal of Russian military equipment, including 4,644 tanks, 6,177 artillery pieces, 528 anti-aircraft systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 3,482 drones, 1,517 cruise missiles and 20 Russian ships.

A car bomb caused a large fire on the Crime bridge this Saturday

However, the Russian casualties reported by Ukraine contrast greatly with the figures acknowledged by Russia.

(Continue reading: ‘Republicans close the door to Francia Márquez because of her skin color’: Democratic leader).

According to a Russian news portal called Midzonewhich carries out monitoring based on public data together with the British network BBC, The number of confirmed Russian dead is 31,665, including 967 in the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, the conflict persists, and this Thursday Ukraine attempted to carry out a drone attack against targets in Russian territory, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, who reported that their air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy two Ukrainian drones in the Crimea region and in the Tuapse region of the Krasnodar Territory.

Debris in a damaged building in the Moscow-City business center after a drone attack in Moscow.

These types of drone attacks by Ukraine have become common, especially in the Crimea region.where in recent days Ukrainian forces They managed to destroy a command post of the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol and a Russian air base in Saki, north of the port city.

As the conflict continues, Ukraine has received significant support from the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a “long-term agreement” with the United States for the co-production of weapons in the defense industry.

(We recommend: Daniel Sancho is not a chef nor does he own restaurants: his true profession comes to light).

This came after a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The United States has been one of Ukraine’s main allies in this fight against the Russian invasion, which has had a devastating impact on the country since 2022.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With agencies