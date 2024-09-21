Ukraine caused damage, with night attacks, to Russian arsenals located in the Tikhoretsk district (Krasnodar region) and in the town of Oktiabrsky in the Tver region near Moscow, the Ukrainian Army General Staff announced on Saturday.

Regarding the Tikhoretsk weapons depot, the Ukrainian Army said that “it is one of the three largest Russian ammunition storage centres” and one of the arsenals that are “key to the logistical system of the Russian troops,” according to a statement published on social media.

The target contained at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, some of which came from North Korea, the source said. The second target, according to the military, was the 23rd Arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, located near the town of Oktiabrsky in the Tver region.

In both cases, “fires and explosions were recorded,” the statement said, noting that the tasks related to these objectives were completed “successfully.”

This morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a night attack involving around 100 Ukrainian drones, some of which were intercepted in Krasnodar and Tver, among other regions.

The Krasnodar governor reported that in the Tikhoretsk district, fragments of two downed drones caused a fire with the subsequent detonation of “explosive objects” that forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people.

The Tver region had already been the target of a massive attack last Wednesday, when, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, a warehouse of missiles, ammunition and aerial bombs in the town of Toropets was hit by six Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

The Tver authorities then ordered the evacuation of part of the population of the town of Toporets, which has a population of around 11,400 and whose warehouse had already been targeted by Ukrainian drones on two other occasions during the war. Ukraine has made attacks on military airfields and missile and aerial bomb depots one of its main priorities during the last months of the war, with the aim of reducing Russian air superiority.

EFE AGENCY