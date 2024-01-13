Russia claims to have attacked a Ukrainian military-industrial complex on January 13, and Ukraine records a massive attack the night before in which it managed to stop 20 missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed some ammunition and drone production facilities in Ukraine on the morning of January 13. For its part, Ukraine registered a massive attack last night with a total of forty missiles and combat drones.

In at least five regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces, managed to shoot down seven Kh-101/kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile. Another 20 missed their target, according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat.

“Russian missiles are increasingly of lower quality and do not reach their targets. This also applies to kamikaze drones. Let's hope this trend will continue in the future,” he said, quoted by the Ukrinform agency.

However, the Ukrainian air force warned that Russia had fired Kinzhal missiles, a conventional Russian missile that is difficult to shoot down as it travels at several times the speed of sound.

Police in the northern Chernihiv region posted a photo of a large crater caused by a downed missile and noted:

As a result of the impact of the remains of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one of them was practically destroyed.

There are no known fatalities at this time, but Ukrainian authorities said one civilian was injured in the northeastern region of Sumy.

The air forces of Poland, Ukraine's neighbor, said they had briefly activated air defense systems due to the increased threat level.

With Efe, AFP and Reuters