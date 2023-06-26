A Russian military truck at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on June 15. SERGEI ILNITSKY (EFE)

Ukraine has warned that Russia has “drafted and approved” a plan to attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Kirilo Budanov, head of military intelligence, has assured in a interview given on Friday to The New Statesman that the Russian occupation forces, which have maintained control of the facilities since the beginning of March last year, have placed mines in the pond that allows the plant to cool. He also adds that vehicles with explosives have been moved to four of the six reactors.

In these moments, a few minutes are enough for someone to give the order, Budanov understands. Thus, there are two possible scenarios, according to him. The first is to blow up the plant in case Russian soldiers are driven from the left side of the Dnieper River, creating an area through which local troops could not advance. The second is Russia, in desperation, using a nuclear disaster as a “preemptive measure” to stop Ukraine’s offensive around nuclear facilities before it begins.

The complaint about the placement of these explosives takes place after several reports point to the Russian occupation troops as responsible for the destruction of another critical facility in Ukraine, the Nova Kajovka dam, on June 6. The director of Ukrainian military intelligence had already alerted on June 20 in statements to state television of the existence of explosives and the risk that this entailed if they were activated. A day later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had sent a delegation to the plant on the 15th, said in a report that they had not seen mines, although they did know of their existence near the water tank that cools the facilities.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, warned of the possibility of this attack in his daily message on the 22nd. “The world must know what the occupier is preparing,” said the president. “We will continue to inform our partners. We will also provide information to those countries that claim to be neutral even now. Obviously, radiation does not ask who is neutral and can reach anyone in the world, ”he added with some sarcasm. “The total vacation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a necessity,” Zelensky insisted, while commenting that he had instructed the Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, to take the necessary measures in light of the existing risks.

Since the first weeks of the plant’s occupation, the place has been a frequent scene of clashes between the two armies. The population living in the surrounding towns, at least in the area under Ukrainian control on the right bank of the Dnieper River, has been prepared for a possible nuclear accident.

In addition to acknowledging that they are aware of the existence of mines near the plant’s pond, in the June 21 report the IAEA also ensures that in the past these devices were placed outside the perimeter of the plant and in various locations inside that, according to facility staff, they were “defensive” in nature. The IAEA delegation was unable to verify the presence of explosives during its visit, headed by the director of the organization, the Argentine Rafael Grossi.

“Our assessment of those particular locations was that while the presence of any explosive devices is not in line with security standards, the core security functions of the facility would not be significantly affected. We are following the matter with great attention,” Grossi points out in the report, in which they refer to Budanov’s complaint without expressly naming him.

