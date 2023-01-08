Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Patrick Mayer

Split

Russia apparently transfers many soldiers to Belarus. Ukraine sees itself on the defensive in the Bakhmut area. The news of the military battles.

heaviness Donbass -Fights in space Bachmut : Ukrainian defenders probably on the defensive.

-Fights in space : Ukrainian defenders probably on the defensive. Belarus still in focus in the Ukraine war: More than 1,000 new soldiers from Russia?

still in focus in the Ukraine war: More than 1,000 new soldiers from Russia? This News ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from January 8, 10:50 p.m.: Hundreds of Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in a Ukrainian bombardment on Makiivka in the Donetsk region. An alleged survivor now puts it down to a speech by Vladimir Putin.

Heavy fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar: According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian army is holding out

Update from January 8, 10:40 p.m.: According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian armed forces repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut. “Bachmut is holding up despite everything,” he said, according to ARD’s “Tagesschau” in his evening speech on Sunday.

“Soledar is holding out, even if the destruction is even greater and the situation is very difficult. This is one of the bloodiest places on the front,” said Zelenskyy about the Ukrainian defensive wall in front of the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk conurbation in the Donetsk region. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar had previously reported that the military situation in Soledar, 14 kilometers from Bakhmut, was now very difficult.

Soledar holds out even if the destruction is even greater and the situation is very difficult. This is one of the bloodiest places on the front lines.

Shot your own soldiers? According to Kyiv, Moscow deployed the Russian National Guard for this purpose

Update from January 8, 9:05 p.m.: Moscow is said to have used the Russian National Guard to shoot six soldiers from its own ranks. This is what the Ukrainian General Staff wrote in its evening statement on Sunday. The incident is said to have occurred on January 5, in the south of Zaporizhia Oblast.

“In order to maintain military discipline and prevent panic from spreading among the troops,” the Russian soldiers were shot. According to the general staff, the six men had previously signaled that they wanted to surrender to the Ukrainian armed forces

Hard fought in the Ukraine war: the region around Zaporizhia. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smoliyenko

Heavy Donbass fighting in the Bakhmut area: Ukrainian defenders probably on the defensive

Update from January 8, 7:35 p.m.: According to information from Kyiv, the Ukrainian defenders in the Bakhmut area have found themselves in a difficult position during the fighting in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. “It’s difficult in Soledar at the moment,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on her Telegram channel.

Like Bakhmut, only 14 kilometers away, Soledar is part of the Ukrainian defensive wall in front of the conurbation between Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The Russians had concentrated large forces in front of Soledar, Maljar continued, not only regular units of the Russian army but also mercenary troops were involved in the attacks.

Incendiary ammunition against Cherson? Russia is again shelling several Ukrainian cities

Update from January 8, 5:55 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, Russia fired on several cities in the country on Sunday night. A district of Cherson was affected, among other things. “They used incendiary ammunition for the attack,” said the region’s military governor, Yaroslav Yanuschevich, according to ARD’s “Tagesschau” on his Telegram channel.

The Geneva Convention prohibits the use of incendiary ammunition against civilian objects. According to Yanushevich, the attack ended without any deaths or injuries. According to information from the dpa news agency, however, victims were reported from other regions. One person was killed in night attacks in Kharkiv, reports the German Press Agency (dpa).

First prisoner exchange in 2023: Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are released

Update from January 8, 4:55 p.m.: Russia and Ukraine completed the first prisoner exchange since the turn of the year.

“On January 8, as a result of the negotiation process, 50 Russian soldiers who were in imminent danger in captivity were withdrawn from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced on its Telegram channel on Sunday. Shortly thereafter, the Ukrainian side confirmed the exchange.

Largest flight since World War II: More than 7.9 million people fled Ukraine

Update from January 8, 4:30 p.m.: According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine has led to the largest refugee movement since the Second World War. The extent and speed are unprecedented in the history of flight and expulsion since the Second World War, it said in a statement.

“More than 7.9 million people have fled the country and another 5.9 million are displaced within Ukraine,” said UNHCR representative in Germany Katharina Lumpp. Almost 14 million people correspond to more than a third of the country’s total population of around 41 million.

Energy infrastructure and large factories under fire: Russians and Ukraine bomb

Update from January 8, 3:50 p.m.: During the war, Russia and Ukraine are attacking each other’s energy infrastructure and large factories. Massive explosions could be heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol during the night, the city’s Ukrainian mayor said loudly Ukrainska Pravda via Telegram with. “The thunder lasted several hours, and a pressure wave shattered the windows of neighboring houses,” he said. The target of the attack was the Hydromash factory – Russia had set up a “military base” there.

Ukraine, in turn, complained about the shelling of a thermal power plant. The attack had already happened on Friday (January 6), wrote Kyiv Independent citing the energy company DTEK. The utility Ukrenergo meanwhile issued a power consumption limit for the entire Ukraine in view of the low temperatures. Otherwise, power outages threatened, it said. The people of Ukraine have been suffering from blackouts and the resulting chaos for a long time.

But Russia is also feeling the consequences of the war. A train with refrigerated containers had arrived in the Russian Oblast of Kemerovo, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sunday, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. 500 bodies of Russian soldiers were transported. This information cannot be verified. Uproar over a politician’s vacation in Russia may indicate increasingly tense nerves.

Ukraine reports new fatal blow to recruit accommodation – and Russian attack on UN mission

Update from January 8, 1:45 p.m.: Fighting and preparations for fighting in Ukraine seem to be increasing in intensity. According to Ukrainian media reports, the army has once again targeted Russian military shelters. In the city of Rubishne in the occupied Luhansk Oblast, a hostel for mobilized recruits was hit and at least 14 soldiers were killed, the portal reports Nexta citing the Ukrainian military. According to Ukrainska Pravda The General Staff also reported strikes against a Russian command post and five “concentrations of military personnel” on Saturday. Deadly attacks on troop quarters had also recently sowed concern in Russia.

Russia is also bringing new personnel and ammunition to the war zone – but is currently suffering massive losses in offensives in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman, it said. Russia is also bringing new troops to the long-fought Mariupol, it was reported Ukrainska Pravda citing an adviser to the city’s Ukrainian mayor.

Ukraine also raised new allegations against Russia. Vladimir Putin’s military attacked a UN humanitarian mission in Zaporizhia Oblast during the announced ceasefire. In the occupied Luhansk Oblast, a maternity hospital has also been converted into a military hospital. “The occupiers have almost entirely wiped civilian medical facilities off the map,” it said Kyiv Independent Ukrainian officials. All of this information is not independently verified.

Update from January 8, 12:45 p.m.: The occupiers in the Ukrainian Oblast of Donetsk have confirmed an attack by Ukraine on a large thermal power plant. At least two employees are believed to be buried under the rubble, state agency Tass officials said. The attack was carried out with a multiple missile system. Six rockets were fired at the Starobeshevskaya power plant. So far had mainly Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy and heat supply. Now there are increasing signs of a similar response from Kiev.

Putin facing “dilemma”: worried about Ukraine on two fronts? Probably more than 1000 new soldiers in Belarus

Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov view a defense exhibition. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool

Overview of January 8th: London/Washington, DC – Apparently there wasn’t even a brief respite in the Ukraine war Vladimir Putin’s “ceasefire” over Orthodox Christmas: January 6th and 7th also brought reports of battles and explosions. And especially on the Russian side, there is obviously sometimes hectic activity.

The British Ministry of Defense attests that Kremlin troops are preparing for Ukrainian offensives in Zaporizhia or Luhansk. Meanwhile, Ukraine is now apparently also attacking energy infrastructure in occupied areas. And Moscow is moving troops – from Chechnya to the war zone and probably also to Belarus.

Russia in the Ukraine war in a “dilemma”: Commanders are probably preparing for the offensive in Kiev

In its Sunday morning update, the British Ministry of Defense reported on Russia’s “reinforced fortifications” in southern Zaporizhia Oblast. The latest actions “very likely” indicated concerns about Ukrainian offensives – either in Zaporizhia or in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

In both places, loss of territory would have massive consequences, London judged. That is why the Kremlin is now in a “dilemma” when it comes to setting priorities: in the south, a Ukrainian advance could cut important supply routes, in the east the symbolically important conquest of the Donbass could be a long way off, it was said. On Saturday, however, the US Institute for the Study of War did not see any indications that Russia had announced an “encirclement” of the city of Bakhmut.

But there are also other problems for Russia, especially in the Donbass: After weeks of heavy Russian attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure, Ukraine could now turn the tables. After a gas pipeline explosion in Luhansk, the occupying authorities suspect “sabotage” – at the same time there were reports of two rocket attacks on thermal power plants in the occupied part of Donetsk.

Belarus still in focus in the Ukraine war: more than 1000 new soldiers from Russia?

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is probably moving troops. According to the state agency TASS, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that 300 fighters from a Chechen special unit had been taken to the war zone. They should “help the brothers on the front line,” Kadyrov said – he also tried to calm down the Russian public on Sunday.

In addition, “700 to 800” Russian soldiers have probably been transferred to Belarus. The portal reports Ukrainska Pravda citing Belarusian sources. This meant that 1,400 to 1,600 fighters had arrived in the city of Vitebsk within a short time. Last grew again Concerns about an attack on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. (fn)