The Ukrainian army claimed this Sunday the seizure of a town in the southeast, in what would be the first victory of his offensive against the Russian troops in this part of the front.

Russia has been reporting fighting for a week, especially intense on the southern front, but Ukraine remains silent on its strategy, refusing to confirm whether it is the counteroffensive that his army has been preparing for months, after receiving significant military reinforcements from the Western powers.

“The glorious soldiers of the 68th brigade (…) have liberated the town of Blagodatne,” Ukrainian Army Ground Forces said on Facebook, alongside a video showing fighters holding a Ukrainian flag in a destroyed building.

The locality, the village of Blagodatne, is located on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.in the southeast of Ukraine.

According to Valeriy Shershen, a spokesman for the so-called Tavria Front that participated in the operation, the Ukrainians captured two Russian soldiers and pro-Russian separatist fighters. “The Ukrainian flag has been hung over Blagodatne,” he added, referring to the town which had less than a thousand inhabitants before the war.

⚡️Ukrainian military reports liberating Blahodatne village in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ 68th separate brigade reported liberating Blahodatne and posted a video showing the Ukrainian flag being raised in the village. pic.twitter.com/hhp3yxNDI5 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 11, 2023

This is the first progress announced in several months by the Ukrainians, Discounting the report that they managed to advance a little more than 100 meters on the outskirts of Bakhmut, a town in the east that concentrated the fighting and that Moscow claims to have taken in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was evasive on Saturday about the army’s actions, but He indicated that there was a “counteroffensive action” at the front, refusing to give further details. “You have to trust our military and I trust them,” said the president whose country was invaded by Russian troops in February 2022.

Neskuchne, Donetsk Oblast, north of Blahodatne, has just been liberated by members of the 126 Territorials 🇺🇦🏡 pic.twitter.com/G7h2wccAS0 —Galileo 🇪🇸 (@GalileoArms) June 11, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin said for his part on Friday that the great Ukrainian counteroffensive has already begun. Putin assured that the Ukrainian army did not achieve “its objective” and that it suffered significant losses, but warned that kyiv continues to have “offensive potential.”

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on Saturday showing destroyed Western-made armored vehicles in the eastern Donetsk region. Besides, reported that Ukraine unsuccessfully attacked one of its ships in the Black Sea, near the gas pipelines that carry Russian hydrocarbons to Türkiye.

According to Russia, the six unmanned boats deployed by Ukraine were destroyed and the “Priazovie” was not damaged.

Russia has been reporting fighting for a week, especially intense on the southern front.

Evacuations continue in Kherson

In southern Ukraine, evacuation operations continued due to flooding caused by for the destruction of the Kajovka dam on June 6.

Ukraine accuses Russia of detonating explosives in this dam on the Dnieper River, but Moscow claims it was kyiv that fired artillery at the structure. According to a new balance sheet from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, six people died from the floods and 35 are still missing, including seven children, in the territories controlled by kyiv.

In the Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, Moscow-appointed authorities reported eight dead and 13 missing this week.

In Kherson, which is the largest city located near the Kakhovka dam and is the regional capital, the water began to recede in some neighborhoods, despite the rain, and evacuations continued in other urban areas, AFP journalists reported.

Evacuation of a flooded area in Afanasiyivka after the damage to the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

The first residents who returned to their homes were able to verify the magnitude of the years.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) visited the flooded territories in the Kherson region, his office reported.

“This is the worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl so we are investigating it not only as a war crime but also as ecocide,” Kostin said in a statement, referring to the 1986 nuclear power plant accident.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE