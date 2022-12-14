President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 13 Iranian-made drones used to attack the capital Kiev.

“The terrorists started this morning with 13 Shahed (drones)… All 13 were shot down by our air defense systems,” Zelensky said in a video released on social media, in a reference to Iranian drones used by Russia against Ukrainian targets.

The Ukrainian capital was hit by “two waves” of drone strikes that did not cause casualties, Kyiv’s military commander Serguei Popko said in a statement.

He further reported that “shards from downed drones hit an administrative building” in the Shevchenkivsky district, in the center west of the capital.

“Four residential buildings sustained minor damage,” Popko said.

Russia has been bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones for weeks, leaving millions of people in the dark on the eve of winter.