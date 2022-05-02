Ukraine said on Monday that its drones sank two Russian patrol boats near Cobra Island in the Black Sea.

“Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn near Cobra Island,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

The ministry also released black and white aerial footage showing an explosion on a small military vessel.

“The Bayraktars are working,” said the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, quoted in the statement, referring to the Turkish-made military drones.

Raptor patrol boats can carry three crew and 20 people. They are usually equipped with machine guns and are used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

The tiny Cobra Island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a group of the country’s border guards rejected the surrender ultimatum presented by the Russian ship “Moskva”.

The “Moskva”, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, sank in mid-April. Kiev said the vessel was hit by Ukrainian missiles and Moscow said the accident was caused by an explosion on board.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat