Ukraine claims it killed Russian Black Sea fleet commander

The Ukrainian army claimed this Monday that it killed the commander of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea in their attack on Friday against the headquarters of that body in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow.

“Thirty-four officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, were killed“as a result of the attack, Ukrainian special forces stated in Telegram.

“One hundred and five other occupants were injured. The headquarters building cannot be repaired“added the same source.

However, international agencies clarify that they are not in a position to verify these claims. Russia almost never reports its casualties in Ukraine, even when it comes to senior officials.

Russia indicated on Friday that only one soldier was missing after the attack that considerably damaged the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet.

This attack demonstrates the difficulties of the Russian anti-aircraft defense to stop the regular bombings on this Ukrainian peninsula.annexed in 2014 by Russia and which is an important logistics center for Moscow’s troops.

*With AFP