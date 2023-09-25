Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine claims it killed Russian Black Sea fleet commander

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in World
0
Ukraine claims it killed Russian Black Sea fleet commander

Close


Close

Russia and Ukraine crisis

File photo of ships in the Black Sea.

File photo of ships in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces also said 33 other officers were among the victims.

The Ukrainian army claimed this Monday that it killed the commander of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea in their attack on Friday against the headquarters of that body in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow.

See also  Blinken in Beijing, evidence of US-China dialogue. But the tension remains very high

Thirty-four officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, were killed“as a result of the attack, Ukrainian special forces stated in Telegram.

One hundred and five other occupants were injured. The headquarters building cannot be repaired“added the same source.

However, international agencies clarify that they are not in a position to verify these claims. Russia almost never reports its casualties in Ukraine, even when it comes to senior officials.

One hundred and five other occupants were injured. The headquarters building cannot be repaired

Russia indicated on Friday that only one soldier was missing after the attack that considerably damaged the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet.

This attack demonstrates the difficulties of the Russian anti-aircraft defense to stop the regular bombings on this Ukrainian peninsula.annexed in 2014 by Russia and which is an important logistics center for Moscow’s troops.

*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Ukraine #claims #killed #Russian #Black #Sea #fleet #commander

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Migration suffocates AMLO’s strategies; solutions are urgent

Migration suffocates AMLO's strategies; solutions are urgent

Recommended

No Result
View All Result