In Makiivka, an attack on New Year’s Eve destroyed a building used by Russian troops. Around 400 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed and 300 others wounded. © RIA Novosti/Imago

Bloody start to the new year: Ukraine attacked Russian soldiers in Makiivka. While Kyiv speaks of 400 people killed, the Kremlin calls 63. All information in the news ticker.

Update from January 2, 6:20 p.m.: Russia has been conducting targeted drone strikes on Ukrainian cities along the Dnipro River in recent days. According to one expert, the attacks with so-called kamikaze drones on targets in Ukraine are deliberately carried out at night and along the river. “Logically, not everything is visible in the sky at night,” Colonel Vladislav Zelesnyov told the Ukrainian agency RBK-Ukraina on Monday. The flight route from the south along the Dnipro was also chosen in order to avoid the Ukrainian air defenses if possible.

The “kamikaze” drones, which Russia appears to have received from Iran, plummet vertically toward their targets and detonate on impact. Most of the Shahed drones have been shot down by anti-aircraft defenses in recent nights. Nevertheless, falling debris caused considerable damage.

First report from January 2nd:

Makiivka – In the course of the war so far, Russia has always held back when it comes to its own loss figures. As a rule, the Kremlin (like Ukraine) leaves open whether and, if so, how many soldiers are wounded. Now, however, there are official numbers from Moscow – about a Ukrainian attack on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, Russia confirmed the deaths of 63 soldiers. According to the Kremlin, they died after Ukrainian rocket attacks in the Donbass. It was the highest number of deaths in one place that Russia itself had reported. The missiles hit a temporary shelter in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said on Monday. The Ukrainian military had previously spoken of 400 Russian soldiers killed. In addition, 300 other soldiers were wounded in the attack, which was initially not described in detail.

On Monday, Telegram channels close to the Kremlin and war correspondents also reported numerous deaths in the town in the Donetsk region. There was talk of more than 70 dead and more than 100 injured. The reports increased the pressure on the ministry in Moscow, which suddenly released a figure at the end of the daily war bulletin that afternoon that many consider too low. The Russian state news agency Tass reported on Sunday about a serious attack on the city – and spoke of 15 injured. This was widely criticized as lying and war propaganda.

Ukraine attack in Makiivka: reservists killed at New Year’s celebrations?

Pictures and a video of the rubble of a completely collapsed building could be seen on social networks. Accordingly, further dead and injured were suspected under the rubble. The media reported that the reservists called up as part of the partial mobilization ordered by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had gathered in the building to celebrate the New Year.

According to this, the Ukrainian military became aware of the location because of the high activity of data traffic with mobile phones. According to unconfirmed reports, the building was next to an ammunition depot, causing devastating explosions. (as/dpa)