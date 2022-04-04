War Russia Ukraine, the secret trip to Kiev. Dismissed Kremlin

There war in Ukraine in the plans of Putin it had to be much faster. But something did not go as it should and the blame or the credit is to be attributed to Central Intelligence Agency. The head of intelligence USAin fact, – reads the Corriere della Sera – in mid-January he made a secret visit to Kiev. An unusual and urgent trip to tell the president Volodymyr Zelensky what his agents had discovered: the possible directions of theRussian invasion. Intelligence, thanks to high-level sources and satellite reconnaissance, had a precise map of what could have happened. And he dropped the cards. Among the information provided there was a particularly importantwhich concerned the airport Of Hostomelnorth-west of the capital: the Army will enter with its battalions from Belarusbut an airborne task force will try to seize the airport with the aim of creating one bridgehead to encourage the subsequent influx of reinforcements needed for a bet on Kiev.

When on the night of February 24 – continues the Corriere – the Russian airborne units arrived in Hostomelto the airport Antonovwaiting for them they found the Ukrainians: the resistance was prepared, the battle was bloody and the Russians suffered heavy losses in the elite wards. The invaders launched into the blitz without adequate cover, they have lost numerous aircraft: according to a reconstruction, three Ilyushin 76, which they were carrying, were hit dozens of para, and some helicopters. Additionally, an armored column from the area of Chernobyl has been blocked. On that occasion the USA they had also offered a Zelensky a way out to bring him to safety. But the Ukrainian president was adamant: “Me I stay here“.

