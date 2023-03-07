China, harsh warning to the United States: “Stop to avoid catastrophic consequences”

In the traditional annual press conference of the foreign minister, on the sidelines of the work of the National People’s Assembly, the new minister Qin Gang did not have any kind words for Washington. Qin, a former ambassador to the United States and minister in office for two months, in fact, he painted the US and its allies as a source of tension and conflict, while he praised Beijing’s relationship with Moscow. If the United States “they will not pull the brakes and continue on the wrong path, there will certainly be conflict and confrontation. Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?” he declared. And again: “Containment and repression will not make America great and will not stop the renewal of China” added Qin.

Chinese Minister Qin: “From the US distorted perception to lock countries in a zero-sum game”

Qin called the incident of the balloon shot down by the United States off the southeast coast last month “unexpected” and accused the United States of “presuming guilt” against China and creating a “diplomatic incident”. that could have been avoided”. The perception of China by the US is “seriously distorted and the so-called competition serves to lock the two countries in a zero-sum game” added the foreign minister, who asked Washington for a “rational and pragmatic” policy towards Beijing.

