The Chinese president Xi Jinping plans to travel to Mosa as early as next week for a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by sources cited by the media, underlining the importance of this visit from the point of view of support for an increasingly isolated Russia after the conflict in Ukraine. On March 10, Xi won a historic third term.

Read also

Meanwhile, the Chinese president has declared to the People’s Congress that he wants turning the Chinese military into a “great wall of steel”. “We should promote the modernization of national defense and military construction and build the people’s army as a great steel wall that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi added.

This year’s congress approved a 7.2% increase in military spending. In his speech Xi spoke of the Beijing’s plans for “unification” with Taiwanalbeit in a relatively cautious tone and not making statements as in the past that it would not rule out the use of military force.

“We should implement the party’s overall strategy to resolve the Taiwan question in the new era, adhere to the One China principle and the 1992 Consensus, actively promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, resolutely oppose the interference of external forces and secessionist activities for “Taiwan independence” and steadfastly carry forward the unification process of the motherland,” the leader told nearly 3,000 delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.