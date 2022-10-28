Russia “said it was ready for a dialogue with Ukraine and the United States”, a choice that China “welcomes”. The spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said in statements reported by the Global Times regarding yesterday’s telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of China and Russia, Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov.

The Asian giant, Wang said, hopes that the parties “will intensify diplomatic efforts to mitigate and resolve” the conflict “as soon as possible” with “negotiations and other political channels”. At the center of the talks, Wang said, “also the ban” on the use of “weapons of mass destruction”.

Lavrov, specified the Moscow Foreign Ministry, “informed” Wang of the “developments in the special military operation” in Ukraine and “thanked” the Asian giant – which has never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine – “for support for Russia’s position on the need for a just solution around Ukraine and its efforts to prevent provocations involving components of weapons of mass destruction “. Russia and China, reports the Tass agency, intend to “improve coordination” at the level of the UN Security Council and within international organizations.

CHRONICLE – Meanwhile on the front of the newsRussia has sent up to 1,000 troops to the western bank of the Dnipro River in an attempt to defend the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian armed forces wrote on Facebook, stating that the pro-Russian authorities of the region “have moved civilians and equipment to the eastern bank of the river, while the enemy has strengthened its presence on the right bank with an additional 1,000 military units to prepare for the planned battle for Kherson “.

Ramzan Kadyrov, for his part, has admitted losses among his units, speaks in an unusual way of casualties following a bombing of Ukrainian artillery. “There are 23 dead fighters and 58 wounded”, the Chechen leader wrote on Twitter in the last few hours. Ukrainian sources, reports the Dpa agency, had reported in recent days that in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine, a Chechen unit would have revealed its position with photos disseminated on social media and would have been identified and hit by the fire of the ‘artillery.

Hundreds of Ukrainian childrenwhich were brought from the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region in Russia under the pretext of holidays, they cannot go back to their parents. Ivan Fedorov, mayor of occupied Melitopol, informed Radio Svoboda’s News of Azov project. “More than 300 children have already been taken by Energodar, Kamianka and Vodyanyi – said Fedorov – under the pretext of a holiday in the Krasnodar Territory, in the Crimea, and they have never been returned. They should have returned a week ago, but the authorities went to their parents and asked for ‘winter clothes for them, until they come back’. ” “From next week – he added – in Melitopol schools there will be holidays and they are trying to bring more children from Melitopol to the Krasnodar territory”.