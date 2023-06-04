Nfter a Russian attack in a suburb of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, rescue workers found the body of a two-year-old girl under the rubble of a house. The authorities also reported 22 injuries early Sunday morning, including five children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Kiev on Saturday evening: “Once again Russia has shown that it is a terrorist state.” The head of state published a video showing a completely destroyed two-story building. Rescuers were still looking for survivors. According to authorities on Sunday, ten private houses, a car, a shop and gas pipelines were also damaged in the area.

Russian rocket and drone attacks in Ukraine repeatedly hit civilian infrastructure. According to Zelenskyj, a bullet fell between two two-story apartment buildings. There had previously been an air alert in the region. It was unclear exactly what had hit there. Dnipro is located in southeastern Ukraine.

“The Russians will bear responsibility for everything they did to our state and the people,” said Zelenskyy. In his evening video message, he thanked rescue workers, fighters and everyone who made their contribution in the fight against the Russian invasion that has been going on for more than 15 months. Zelenskyy called on people to personally thank the soldiers and everyone who fought for the existence of Ukraine.