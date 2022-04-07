L’reception of Ukrainian children in need of treatment, the possibility of screening and vaccinating for Covid and other infectious diseases, but also dialysis and all the information to access public health. It is the operative machine for the assistance of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the war, which has been in place for over a month sinceLazio Health Department which to date has already issued 14,600 temporary health cards in the active hubs in Rome of Ostiense, Termini and Via Lamaro, dedicated to citizens from Ukraine. People who have undergone a health orientation interview, the swab and, those who have not already performed it, also the anti-Covid vaccine.

Over 110 children were welcomed in totalmany are young cancer patients who are cared for by theBambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. But there are also those who bear the marks of the tragedy of the conflict in Ukraine such as the little Sasha, the 9-year-old girl who lost an arm and was operated on for the Child Jesus of Palidoro. There are 14 Ukrainian patients who need dialysis and who have been taken care of by the San Camillo hospital in Rome. There are 6 women and 8 men aged between 72 and 31, one woman is blind. Ukrainian citizens were welcomed by the Community of Sant’Egidio and a cultural mediator is present in the hospital to facilitate their reception. Moreover, the Department of Health led by Alessio D’Amato supported the dispatch of a medical team, made up of staff from Ares 118 and the Bambino Gesù hospital, on the Ukrainian border, where he will work to provide assistance and carry out triage for the patients to be treated. It is the first time that a medical team from the regional health service has traveled to the border with Ukraine.

The Department of Health of the Lazio Region has also activated ‘Help Ukraine‘on its’ Salute Lazio’ website. A space in the Ukrainian language where you can find information and assistance with a toll-free number 800.118.800. According to Antonio Magi, president of the Rome Medical Association: “For the Ukrainian refugees, in terms of health care, Lazio is doing a good job. The organization is moving, with many services made available at this stage. Clinics are also being set up for children and women who are already present in the area. Coordination with the National Health Service will need to be optimized. As far as we are concerned, we are available to collaborate with the Region, at the moment we have not yet been invested as an Order in a specific way “.