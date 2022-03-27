Alarm in Chernobyl for a series of fires in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant. In the area, at the center of clashes between the armed forces of Ukraine and Russia since the early stages of the war, the flames destroyed over 10 thousand hectares of forests. The news, also based on the words of the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Denisova, refer to 31 fires that would have caused an increase in radioactive air pollution levels.

It is impossible, due to the presence of Russian soldiers, to intervene to put out the flames. As a result of the combustion, the radionuclides are released into the atmosphere and are carried by the wind over long distances, with a potential radiation-related threat to Ukraine, Belarus and EU countries.

“After 26 days we managed to partially rotate the personnel of the Chernobyl power plant who have found themselves hostage to the Russians since the first day of the invasion. We are continuously negotiating why these rotations take place more frequently, and not every 20 days”, he said meanwhile. Yuriy Fomychev, mayor of Slavutych. “For now, it is not a question of completely restoring the work and replacing all the staff, but of a negotiation for a more frequent turnover”.