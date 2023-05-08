Ukraine | Chancellor of the Exchequer: Marin’s Hornet comments do not trigger action

In the complaints received by the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, Marin was criticized for exceeding his authority.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) comments about the Hornet fighters in Ukraine do not give rise to legality monitoring measures, the chancellor of justice says in his answer on Monday.

“Based on the complaints and the report available to me, there has been no reason to suspect that Prime Minister Marin acted unlawfully in his official position or neglected his official duties or otherwise acted during his visit to Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in a way that would give rise to legality monitoring measures,” reads the Chancellor’s decision.

In the complaints received by the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, Marin was criticized for exceeding his authority when he had discussed the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with about the possible handing over of F-18 Hornet fighters to Ukraine without there having been a foreign and security policy discussion in Finland.

The complaints also criticized the Prime Minister’s statements at the press conference held during the visit.