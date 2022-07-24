Tourism Ukraine intrigues and does not give up, so much so that Visit Ukraine, the largest tourist platform in the country, launched its packages online a couple of days ago: “We did it because for about two months we have been visited for over 1 million and 300 thousand people a month from all over the world. In the last month our platform was clicked by over 70 thousand Germans, almost 25 thousand Italians, over 30 thousand Americans and 23 thousand British. We understood that Ukraine intrigues and has a strong tourist attraction potential “. Anton Taranenko, CEO of the Platform, says this to Adnkronos, adding: “Visiting Ukraine today does not only mean discovering beautiful cities, but also following in the footsteps of the defenders, seeing how the towns are recovering from the horrors, looking at the people whose life will no longer be what it used to be “. He reads in the Platform “feel the heartbeat of the whole free world. Witness the great story and take a trip to Ukraine with us”.

Among the proposed packages “brave cities” stand out: Kiev with its charm, Bucha and Irpin strong and invincible, Kamianets and Podilsky, the tour in the Odessa of crime, the private tour in Mezhyhirya in the residence of former president Viktor Yanokovych … “We have 10 cities on the list. Tours in territories like Kherson, Chernihiv, Mariupol and Nikolaiv are bought now, for next year”. Adventure trips with trips mostly by train or car, says the CEO, focused on safety education: “Ample space is dedicated on our site to siren alarms. We are used to paying close attention to safety methods. We have already gained experience thanks to tourism in Chernobyl, very risky and for which it was essential to respect the rules “.

Forecasts? “We expect to sell a thousand tours; at the moment we have 150 packages ready. Two people have already bought those dedicated to the newly liberated cities of the Kiev area, even if they will be usable only next year. We are confident: there are many tourists who they want to understand the war. Discover stories of ordinary citizens who fought for the resistance, visit the places they fought from. See the beauty of Kiev but also the tanks abandoned by the Russians, the destroyed palace. I am from Donetsk, I still remember the story of a Soviet civilian who helped his compatriots to discover the Germans, who attacked him with artillery. He was hiding behind a beech tree. That tree still exists, with gunshots imprinted on its trunk – concludes – It’s a piece of history, visited by tourists who want to discover Ukraine “.

(by Roberta Lanzara)