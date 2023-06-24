Ukraine celebrates with some relief the conflict between the head of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the highest echelons of power in the Kremlin. The kyiv government sees it not only as a sign of internal weakness, but also a clash that will have consequences for the invasion of Ukrainian territory. “Russia’s weakness is obvious. Large scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself,” President Volodimir Zelensky said on Saturday.

“For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it,” added the president through his Telegram social network channel. Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba appealed to those who have sided with Moscow’s positions. “Those who said Russia was too strong to lose: look now,” he tweeted. “It is time to abandon false neutrality and fear of escalation; give Ukraine all the necessary weapons; forget about friendship or business with Russia. It is time to put an end to evil”, added the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Tension has risen inside Russia at a time when kyiv’s army is concentrating on the counteroffensive it launched three weeks ago to recapture Russian-occupied territory. It also coincides with the explosive announcement made by the controversial Prigozhin to withdraw his men from the front as of June 1. Ukrainian authorities and analysts now understand that the events unleashed on the other side of the border are of no benefit to the movements of troops from the Kremlin that occupy the neighboring country and have to face the thrust of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The war continues in any case its course and three people died in kyiv this Saturday in the last Russian bombardment on the capital.

More information

“Today, Ukraine has come a few steps closer to the complete victory over Russia and the complete return of its territories, including Crimea,” said Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, in a comment he made public through his social networks. . “This is a rebellion, not against the war criminals Shoigu and Gerasimov (heads of the Russian Defense Ministry), but against Putin himself, whose place Prigozhin has always wanted to take to create his own regime in Russia,” he added. .

From Zelensky’s entourage they also closely follow the evolution of the Russian crisis. “Everything has just started in Russia,” said Mikhailo Podoliak, the president’s main adviser, who stressed on his social networks that it is not possible for the two parties, the Kremlin and Yevgeny Prigozhin, a billionaire and controversial businessman once a friend of Putin, to get together. save from defeat For Andri Yermak, head of the presidential office, “a Russian civil war was the only plausible outcome of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.” “History shows us that all dictators eventually collapse under the weight of their contradictions and arrogance,” he said on Twitter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Prigozhin uprising suggests that Moscow will be forced to look more towards its own territory and less towards the Ukraine that it keeps invaded. And anything that diverts attention from the goal the Russian president set for himself with his full-scale invasion is received almost like a blessing in the midst of war. That the disagreements between Prigozhin, Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense have blown up is not just an internal Russian conflict, since its direct consequences in Ukraine in the current war situation are undoubted, as the Kiev authorities acknowledge.

More information

“A win-win scenario” for Ukraine

In a country like Russia, where dissent and opposition is dangerous, Prigozhin is shedding light on underlying doubts about the military campaign in Ukraine and internal differences over Putin’s imperialist plans, Oleksandr Slyvchuk, coordinator of the cooperation program for Spain and Latin America at the Kiev Transatlantic Dialogue Center.

This analyst believes that the head of the mercenaries – who frequently records videos and sends challenging messages from areas of Ukraine where his men are deployed – appears as a character more aware of reality than the upper echelons of power in the Kremlin. “Prigozhin is more connected with normal people, with the soldiers in the trenches,” he comments, in the face of “the corrupt structure” made up of the commanders, incapable of analyzing the “real situation on the battlefield.”

“That an internal civil conflict opens in Russia” places Ukraine in front of “a beneficial scenario” because that will force Moscow to focus “on its problems and not so much on invading its neighbors,” says this analyst.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian social networks celebrate the events in the neighboring country. Jokes, reactions and videos of Wagner’s mercenaries taking up positions in the streets and even going to a fast food establishment to order a hamburger fully equipped.

Slyvchuk believes that it is not easy at this time to venture how the conflict could evolve and if it could lead to the fall of Putin, but he does understand that there is a serious open crisis with an uncertain end. “I don’t believe in a victory for Prigozhin, because Russia is a huge body and he looks more like a rebel. He is the face of many servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces. Just the fact that some of them do not oppose and do not resist Prigozhin shows that they do not comply with the orders of the Russian Ministry of Defense”, comments the coordinator of the cooperation program for Spain and Latin America at the Transatlantic Dialogue Center. This is demonstrated, according to him, by some videos “in which it is seen that they do not touch Wagner’s vehicles even though that should be his obligation.”

The fact that Wagner’s men were bombed shows that “Russia has lost control of its internal situation” and has crossed some “red lines”, although, he concludes, one cannot yet expressly speak of a civil war. Gerashenko believes, however, that this attack is a setup by the businessman himself, and that the Russian authorities would have chosen to eliminate him directly and not give him a chance to order an uprising like the current one. “I am convinced that this provocation was organized by Prigozhin himself, because there was no point in Shoigu and Gerasimov attacking one of the dozens of military camps of the Wagner military group,” says the adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.