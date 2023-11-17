Ukraine celebrates success on the Dnipro River – massive losses for Russia

Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

A Ukrainian marine walks through terrain on the front line near the Dnipro River – photo from 10/14/23 © dpa/Alex Babenko

There may be a success for the Ukrainian army in the Ukraine war. There is a more detailed picture of an advance across the Dnipro.

Ukraine – “Thanks to the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian marines, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, they managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads,” the Ukrainian Marine Corps said in a statement on Friday Facebook. The Ukrainian army is said to have crossed the Dnipro River, gained a foothold on the enemy’s bank and possibly made an important step in the defense against Russian attack.

In this operation, more than 1,200 Russian soldiers were killed and more than 2,000 wounded, the report continued. In addition, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 trucks and cars, 48 ​​armored fighting vehicles, 9 rocket artillery launchers, 14 boats, 15 electronic interceptor or radar systems and 4 command posts were said to have been disabled or destroyed. With the advance, Ukraine even saw a path paved for the reconquest of Crimea.

Ukraine War: Reports about crossing the Dnipro River

At the weekend and at the beginning of the week, Ukraine reported that it had not only crossed the Dnipro with tanks, but had already established the first bridgeheads on the enemy bank. None of this information has yet been verified. At the beginning of the week, however, the US think tank also had Institute for the Study of War confirmed that Ukraine appears to be expanding its positions on the right bank of the Dnipro.

It is said loudly by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Kyivpost on Friday morning that there was still heavy fighting: “Diversionary attacks, raids and reconnaissance operations are being carried out. Enemy logistics routes for the delivery of ammunition and supplies are identified. Locations of deployment of Russian occupation troops and equipment, including artillery locations with the aim of their future destruction by attack systems. There is heavy fighting going on.”

Ukraine war: Russia withdrew news about troop changes

