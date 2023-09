How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian ship on fire in Sevastopol: attack marks resumption of high-profile Ukrainian actions on the Crimean peninsula | Photo: EFE/EPA/Government of Sevastopol

This Wednesday (13), Ukraine’s armed forces carried out a major attack on a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, which damaged a submarine and a ship from the invading country and left 24 injured.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard, used as a repair base for its Black Sea Fleet, was the target of an attack with ten cruise missiles and three unmanned boats.

Seven of the missiles were intercepted and all the boats were destroyed, but the remaining shells damaged the submarine Rostov-on-Don and the landing ship Minsk.

In an interview with the Kyiv Post newspaper, a source from the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate celebrated the attack on the shipyard.

“This object was of particular importance for the enemy, taking into account the possibilities of repair and maintenance of ships of the Navy of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea. One way or another, the entire enemy fleet is being used against Ukraine. Destroying a large amphibious ship is very important,” the source said.

While the counteroffensive in the regions occupied in 2022 in the south and east of Ukraine continues to raise suspicions about its speed and success, Kiev has in recent weeks intensified incursions into Russian territory, such as drone attacks in regions further away from the border between the two countries, and the attack in Sevastopol marks the resumption of high-profile actions in Crimea (occupied in 2014), which had been ongoing since last year – such as the attack on the bridge that connects the peninsula to Russia in October 2022, a structure hit again in July this year.