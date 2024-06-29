Ten Ukrainian civilians detained in Russia and Belarus were released on Friday, June 28, as part of a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine. Some of them, including two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and a leader of the Crimean Tatar ethnic community, had been held captive for years and human rights defenders report that they were victims of torture. On June 29, Russia declared that it had taken the town of Shumy in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, and the Council of the European Union imposed new sanctions on Belarus, Moscow’s main ally.

