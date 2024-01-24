Home page politics

From: Denise Dörries

Press Split

A serious blow for the Russians in the Ukraine war: In the summer, a Ukrainian special force put three Russian army fighter planes out of action.

Kiev – A report from the Ukrainian secret service has now described an attack that was carried out in the summer. Accordingly, a Ukrainian unit is said to have entered enemy soil and destroyed three Russian TU-22M3 fighter jets – a step backwards for the Russian military's air force under the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin.

According to reports, the military aircraft were disabled by drone strikes at the bases in Soltsy and Shaykovka. In the published report, Ukraine has now revealed the actions of the secret mission Ukraine war described and other important details revealed.

The Ukrainian secret service has now published a report from a secret mission. Accordingly, a Ukrainian force destroyed three Russian fighter jets in the summer. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Eastnews

On foot on Russian soil: Ukrainian armed forces on a secret mission

Led by Colonel Oleg Babii, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' scouts had an important task: to stop air strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities. They traveled on foot and covered more than 600 kilometers in Russia. With the result of the destroyed TU-22M3 fighter jets, they had successfully completed their task, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The destruction of military aircraft plays into Ukraine's hands, as these types of aircraft are often used by the Russian army to launch attacks against Ukrainian cities, reports for example t online. In NATO member states, the nuclear-capable supersonic bomber is known by the code Backfire. The machine can carry up to 24 tons of weapons.

“The successfully completed task significantly thwarted the plans of the Russian military-political leadership to launch missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine and actually completely destabilized the operation from airfields and long-range air bases,” reads the statement from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Ukrainian scout Oleg Babii – a hero of his homeland

On the way back from the secret mission, the troops were ambushed by the Russian armed forces. “She fought an unequal battle with the Russian invaders. During this battle on August 30, 2023, Ukrainian reconnaissance officer Colonel Oleg Babii was fatally wounded,” Ukraine’s state website said.

Now the former scout is celebrated as a hero of Ukraine, because the successful secret mission in August was not his only achievement in the Ukrainian war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Babii is said to have been involved in nine secret missions in Russia and twelve operations on Russian-occupied Ukrainian land. For this reason, the fallen soldier is given a place of honor in the “Gallery of Heroes” – a page created by the Ministry of Defense as a memorial to the fallen soldiers. (Denise Dörries)