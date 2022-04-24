About fifty worshipers defied the bombs this Sunday (24) in Lyman to receive the traditional Orthodox Easter blessing, which Ukrainians celebrate this Sunday (24) amid the sadness and damage caused by the Russian invasion and the two months. of war.

At the front in the eastern town of Lyman, soldiers exchanged the usual patriotic salute of “Glory to Ukraine!” for “Christ is risen!”

“He really is resurrected!”, they respond in chorus.

In the village’s small Orthodox church, 50 civilians defied possible mortar fire to gather and pray from dawn. Ukrainian and Russian artillery fire were heard during the singing of psalms.

“If we make wrong decisions, the darkness will destroy us, as the darkness is destroying us during this war,” the priest said in his sermon.

“We are grateful for the humanitarian aid and the community that cares for the displaced,” he added.

Ten soldiers and uniformed police, some wearing bulletproof vests, also attended the Easter Mass.

– Breads and Kalashinikovs –

After the Russian invasion, which now completes two months, thousands of people were killed and millions were forced to leave their homes.

In the western city of Lviv, a couple dressed in their best clothes walked into a crowded church, carrying the traditional Easter breakfast basket, covered with embroidered canvas, for the priest to bless.

Yuliya, 27, was listening to the sermon at the entrance to the church with a friend.

“It’s a party that brings the family together. Now we are at war and it is more important than ever to follow our traditions,” she said, dressed in a black overcoat.

Ukrainian authorities urged on Saturday (23) to continue with online religious services and to respect night curfews.

On the front in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian troops hid their meager reserves under a bridge after being hit by Russian mortar fire at night.

Along with bottles of water and Coca-Cola, Kalashinikovs and cereal bars, they were waiting for three large Easter loaves covered in frosting and sprinkled with sugar of different colors delivered by their commander.

In Sloviansk, in the west, worshipers headed Saturday afternoon to Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral with baskets full of decorated eggs and sweet bread.

Paisiy, a 34-year-old priest, said he had stayed in town to offer solace to the numerous residents who had refused to leave.

“My job is to stay. The people are afraid and when they come here and come to the priest, they feel safe,” he said.

Several residents came to receive a blessing with holy water and soon got back on their bikes and left.

No one stayed longer than necessary in the courtyard of the tiled cathedral, while the boom of artillery resounded in the distance.

– Desire for victory –

Yuliya, 51, turned up on Saturday afternoon to receive the Easter blessing at a church in Lviv, a week after she and her parents fled Russian bombings of her hometown of Kharkiv in east of the country.

“I was tired of shaking when the missiles flew over my house,” the woman said.

He was carrying a basket of pies that he had baked the day before (22), covered with a cloth. “They weren’t as pretty as they were before,” she said. She’s still not used to the oven in her new home.

Easter this year is different. “There are fewer people and fewer smiles on their faces. The people are worried,” she said.

Also in Lviv, Iryna Gapanovych, 38, said she and her friend had spent more than two hours in an air-raid shelter on their way to church after the air-raid sirens sounded.

“My wish for Easter is Ukraine’s victory,” he said, holding up a basket of sweet bread, painted eggs and jerky.

