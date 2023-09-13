Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Split

A launcher of the Iris-T SLM air defense system from Diehl Defense: Latvia and Estonia have agreed to purchase the medium-range air defense system. © Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

On Monday, Estonia and Latvia announced the purchase of the Iris-T air defense system. Now Austria is also expressing interest. Negotiations are ongoing.

Röthenbach/Vienna – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj repeatedly praised the German Iris-T air defense system. The system from the German company Diehl Defense makes a decisive difference for Ukraine in the war against Russia, said Zelensky in July, for example. This also started internationally, and now interested parties are queuing up.

Germany’s neighbor Austria wants to buy eight pieces of the German defense system as part of the European Sky Shield air defense system. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) announced on Tuesday (September 12) in Vienna that the procurement and training were planned together with Germany. The purchase negotiations are to be conducted by the German government; It was said that Austria would buy the systems from Germany. So far, 19 countries have joined the German “European Sky Shield” initiative, which is intended to close gaps in air defense.

Iris-T becomes a box office hit: Austria wants to buy eight air defense systems

On Monday, the defense ministers of Estonia and Latvia also signed a framework agreement for the purchase of the Iris-T system. The contract was signed at the manufacturer Diehl in Röthenbach near Nuremberg, Bavaria. “This is by far the largest defense investment in Estonian history,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters. The order is therefore worth around one billion euros.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

According to Defense Minister Tanner, Austria and Germany want to agree on a declaration of intent in the next few weeks. According to Austrian Air Force Chief Gerfried Promberger, the plan is to purchase four short-range systems and four medium-range systems.

Video: Ukraine highly praises the German IRIS-T air defense system

In view of the war in Ukraine, it is “absolutely necessary” to close the gaps in European airspace, said Tanner. Austria does not want to participate in more extensive missile defense systems such as Arrow 3, which Germany would like to procure itself. (fmü/dpa)