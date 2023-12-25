For the first time, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrate Christmas this December 25. A celebration that was traditionally held on January 7, but in an action to further distance itself from Moscow, kyiv adopted the date closest to the West, in the midst of a war that has been going on for more than two years. Meanwhile, Russian troops claimed to have taken control of the town of Maryinka, in Donetsk, in the east of the invaded country. However, the Ukrainian Army rejected that version.

In the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, a “diduj” – a traditional Christmas decoration made from a sheaf of wheat – was installed in the center of the Square of Angels. The sound of Christmas carols echoed throughout the place, where locals dressed in festive clothing.

“We think we should really celebrate Christmas with everyone, far, far away from Moscow. For me, that's the new message now,” said a smiling parishioner, whose son is a doctor on the front lines of the war.

Ukraine thus celebrates Christmas, for the first time, on December 25. Traditionally it was done on January 7, following the Julian calendar, also used in Russia. However, this year, kyiv decided to celebrate it on the same date as the rest of the Western countries. A measure that seeks to distance itself increasingly from Moscow.

“We celebrate Christmas all together. On the same date, as a big family, as a nation, as a united country,” stressed the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Christmas message to his citizens.







In another part of the country, in the port of Odessa, believers lit candles, prayed and asked for peace for their nation. In the Cathedral of this town they celebrated a Christmas Eve mass, decorated with Christmas trees and a nativity scene, or manger, as it is known in some territories.

“Russia, with its actions, destroys its heritage in Ukraine”

In the capital, kyiv, a Ukrainian couple happily attended a Christmas celebration. Lesia Shestakova and her husband, Oleksandr Shestakov, believe that her country is reborn from the shadows of Moscow.

“Russia, by its own actions, is destroying its heritage in Ukraine. Our young country is being reborn through this agony caused by Russia,” Oleksandr remarked. While Lesia is convinced that this date change should have been made a long time ago.

“I think it will be great to get us all together, regardless of our religions. A Catholic priest gave me permission to marry an Orthodox man. He didn't say a word against it because he knew that God loves us both and brought us together no matter who we are. So here we are, together. And thank God now we will celebrate Christmas together,” he highlighted.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade attend a Christmas Eve meal near the front line on the outskirts of the Kupiansk region as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a new calendar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on December 24, 2023. REUTERS – THOMAS PETER

Last July, Ukraine passed a law making December 25 the official Christmas Day, instead of January 7. The measure joins others that the Zelensky Administration has taken to distance itself from all Russian representation – such as language, culture, even the change of street names and the destruction of monuments -, in a rejection of the invasion that he ordered. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on February 24, 2022.

Russia claims control of Maryinka; Ukraine rejects that version

The Christmas celebrations occurred amid alarms over Russian attacks on different locations. The country is defending itself from an invasion that has left thousands dead, injured and displaced.

“Homemade family dinner is different because not everyone is at home and not everyone has a home. The important thing now is not the meals on the table, but the people sitting at the table and how valuable it is when they are by our side,” Zelensky highlighted.

And the war does not give up. Russian forces gained full control of Maryinkaa city in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to President Putin, one of the most significant advances by the invading nation since the capture of Bakhmut last May.

However, Ukraine rejected Moscow's claim. “It is not correct to talk about taking over Maryinka (…) Our forces are inside the city,” Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun told Ukrainian national television.

The Kremlin leader maintained that control of that town, once home to 10,000 people, will allow Moscow's troops to draw “enemy” combat units away from Donetsk, referring to the local Army.

“Our troops (now) have the opportunity to reach a broader operational area,” Putin said in a video, posted online by a Kremlin journalist.

The Russian military has also intensified ground and air attacks against the nearby town of Avdiivka since mid-October, as a focal point of its slow advance through the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops redeployed to the Donetsk region to face the Russian winter offensive. © Reuters/Thomas Peter

For its part, Ukrainian defense forces reported shooting down 28 of 31 Shahed attack drones and two missiles launched by Russia during Christmas Eve. The attacks came from the areas of Chauda, ​​Balaklava (Crimea) and targeted the southern and central regions of Ukraine. According to reports, there were no known fatalities.

“The Ukrainian Air and Defense Forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in the regions of Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnitsky,” the Army stated via Telegram.

It's Christmas in times of total war

The remains of the downed unmanned aircraft, launched from occupied Crimea, damaged technical facilities in the port of Odessa, as well as an administrative building and a warehouse that was out of service, the Kiev Army added.

In the Kherson region, a fire broke out in a warehouse, although no fatalities or injuries were reported.

In his message, Zelensky stressed that this is the second year in which Ukrainians have had a Christmas full of attacks and suffering.

“It is Christmas in times of total war,” said the Ukrainian president, mentioning that his prayers are aimed at ending with a victory over Russia and ending the war.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media