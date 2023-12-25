Previous date celebrated in the Orthodox Church was January 7; change is to break away from Russia

This year, Ukraine celebrated its first Christmas on December 25th and not on the traditional date of the Orthodox Church, January 7th. The move is to break away from Russia and celebrate with the majority of Europe.

In his speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that this was the country's second Christmas since going to war with Russia.

“Today, all Ukrainians are together”he said. “We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”

Zelensky declared that many Ukrainians would celebrate with empty seats at the table for soldiers who are at war. He said, however, that everyone would pray for peace together “without a two-week difference in time”.