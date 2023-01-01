Home page politics

Russia has again seen attacks deep inland, according to Ukrainian reports. The British Ministry of Defense recognizes a sign of weakness.

Munich/Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, Russia apparently has to increasingly expect attacks on its own territory. Because there were not only reports of attacks from Kyiv or Lviv on Thursday: Ukrainian media reported in the morning (December 29) of renewed explosions at Engels airfield – but also of anti-aircraft operations in the border town of Belgorod. British intelligence sees the situation as a sign of Russia’s weakness.

Hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian front: the Russian air base Engels. (File photo) © AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT/ Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Attacks on Engels in the Ukraine war: reports of explosions – “These are the consequences”

Only on Boxing Day did Ukraine report an attack on the Engels airbase near Saratov – deep in Russian territory. Russia confirmed the deaths of three soldiers. “These are the consequences of Russian aggression. If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them in the deep rear, then they are mistaken,” said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine at the time.

Now the next blow could have happened. “In the vicinity of Engels airfield, the air defense system was activated and explosions could be heard,” the medium reported Nexta. Anti-aircraft activities in Belgorod were also reported in Telegram channels. Alleged videos and reports of explosions near the border town also circulated on Twitter. An explosion over the Crimea at Dzhankoy resulted Nexta back to launching one of their own Russian rockets. However, none of this information has been independently verified.

The governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, confirmed the explosions at Engels airfield in the afternoon. “On the territory of the district, anti-aircraft defense has become active. An unknown object was destroyed,” he explained on Telegram. Apparently it was a Ukrainian drone.

Ukraine war: Russia in trouble? Secret service sees signs of weakness

Britain – a supporter of Ukraine – meanwhile released a rather far-reaching assessment of Ukraine’s previous strike on Engels airfield. It is becoming increasingly clear that Russia is having difficulties repelling attacks deep inland, the Ministry of Defense said in London on Thursday.

This is probably due to the fact that modern anti-aircraft systems such as SA-22 Pantsir are currently rare. “In addition to defending strategic locations like Engels, these systems are currently needed in large numbers to protect headquarters near the front line in Ukraine,” it said, citing intelligence.

Ukraine also recently claimed that Russia had moved “strategic bombers” from Engels to the Primorsky Krai on the country’s east coast – thousands of kilometers from the war zone. “The enemy has started to hide them,” said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine according to Kyiv Post. “But believe me, if necessary we will reach Primorye or even the Far East,” he had threatened. (fn/dpa)