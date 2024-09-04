The Ukrainian government is carrying out a significant reshuffle of its cabinet, the largest since the start of the war provoked by the Russian invasion in 2022. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a figure frequently featured in major international media outlets, is one of the main names expected to leave the Ukrainian government amid the reshuffle.

Kuleba submitted his resignation on Wednesday (4) through a letter sent to the Supreme Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, as announced by the speaker of the legislative house, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on his official Facebook account. The departure of Kuleba, who had held the position since 2020 and played a crucial role in Ukrainian diplomacy during the conflict against Russia, will still be discussed in one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

In addition to Kuleba’s resignation, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna also had her resignation approved by parliament. Other recent resignations include Justice Minister Denys Maliuska; Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin; and Environment and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets. State Property Fund head Vitaliy Koval has also submitted his resignation, which has yet to be formally accepted by parliament.

In a statement on the Telegram social network, David Braun, head of the parliamentary bloc of the Servant of the People party, which includes President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that more than 50% of the Cabinet members would be replaced in the coming hours. The reshuffle is part of a broader effort to restructure the government, reduce spending and improve administrative efficiency in times of war.

Zelensky has previously signaled imminent changes to the government structure, and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has announced plans to reduce the number of ministries in order to save resources.

Russia’s reaction to the changes in Ukraine’s leadership has been downplayed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the changes in Ukraine’s government would “in no way” influence the prospects for a negotiation process.

“No, this will not influence in any way and has nothing to do with the prospects for a negotiation process,” Peskov replied, as quoted by the official news agency. TASSto a question about the impacts that government changes in Ukraine could have.

At the same time, the spokesman stressed that Russia takes note of all information coming from Ukraine.