Ukraine, Cardinal Zuppi on a peace mission in Kiev. Peskov: “He won’t see Putin”

A large-scale offensive that according to Kiev never took place. Moscow said it repulsed a Ukrainian attack on the occupied Donetsk region, killing more than 250 soldiers. A story defined as “delusional” by the armed forces of Kiev. “Actually, when it starts, everyone will know,” the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Kiev forces, Serhiy Cherevatyi, told the Washington Post, referring to the expected start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

In the version of the Russian Defense Ministry, this morning the Ukrainian forces launched “a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the direction of Yuzhno Donetsk” with the aim of breaking through the Russian defenses “in the sector deemed most vulnerable of the front”. In the clashes, according to Moscow, more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and “16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles” were destroyed. “The enemy has not achieved its goals, it has not been successful,” the Russian ministry said.

“The enemy has put us in a difficult position”, declared instead the leader of the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Alexander Khodakovsky, who on Telegram described this morning’s attack as a “limited tactical move by the Ukrainian forces and not a great operation”.

While awaiting the official start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, preceded in recent days by incursions into Russian territory, diplomatic efforts are continuing to stop the hostilities. Today is the news that the envoy of Pope Francis, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi is going to Kiev for a visit “which has the main purpose of listening in depth to the Ukrainian Authorities about the possible ways to achieve a just peace and support gestures of humanity that contribute to easing tensions”.

According to the Kremlin, the pontiff’s emissary will not meet Vladimir Putin for the moment. “If it will be entered [un incontro] I will inform you,” said Russian presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “We know that he will go to Kiev first, then we will inform you”, added Peskov regarding a possible visit to Moscow by the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, which will conclude his visit to the Ukrainian capital tomorrow. Peskov also welcomed Washington’s openness on negotiations for the renewal of the treaty on the control of nuclear weapons. “Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States,” he said.