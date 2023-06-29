“This afternoon we will meet His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and then tonight there will be a Eucharistic celebration in the cathedral where the cardinal will meet the Catholic community and concelebrate with the bishops, priests, men and women religious, and will bring the greetings, closeness and prayers of the Holy Father and all the Catholic community. Above all, he will pray for peace”. The apostolic nuncio Giovanni D’Aniello told Tg1, confirming that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will meet Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Moscow today. Zuppi, explained the Nuncio to Tg1 speaking of the 7 pm mass, “will bring the Holy Father’s greeting, closeness and prayers for the Catholic community and above all they will pray for peace”.

“The mission that the Holy Father Francis has entrusted to Cardinal Zuppi is to identify and encourage humanitarian initiatives that allow start a journey that, we hope, will lead to the much desired peace. This was discussed yesterday in the meeting that His Eminence had with Uchakov ”, one of Putin’s advisers. This was underlined by the Nuncio in Moscow, mgr. John D’Aniello.

“This morning, then – explained D’Aniello in a statement to some media made known by the Vatican Press Office – Zuppi will meet Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights. In the afternoon, then, there will be a meeting with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and in the evening Zuppi will preside over a solemn Eucharistic celebration in the Cathedral dedicated to the Mother of God, where he will meet the Catholic community, to whom he will convey the Holy Father’s greetings, closeness and prayers.Finally, tomorrow, in the early afternoon, Zuppi will return to Rome”.