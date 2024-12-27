The South Korean spy agency confirmed this Friday Ukraine’s capture of wounded North Korean soldierafter local Ukrainian media pointed to this event and in the first known case of this type.

“By sharing real-time information with a friendly nation’s intelligence organization, We confirm the capture of an injured North Korean soldier and we plan to thoroughly examine further developments,” South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said in a brief statement.

The confirmation from the South Korean side comes after the Ukrainian military media Militarnyi reported on Thursday the capture by Ukrainian forces of a North Korean soldier during an operation in the Kursk region, on Russia’s western front line, although he did not specify when the incident had occurred.

This medium cited a photo shared on the Telegram messaging service where a soldier is seen. possibly Asian and emaciated looking being transferred by Ukrainian soldiers whose identity was preserved.

“The special forces group carried out an operation to destroy the enemy in the Kursk sector. In addition to the successful completion of the task, there were also trophies: prisoners, including a North Korean mercenary, and an armored vehicle,” the Ukrainian media reported.

According to South Korean officials, about 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia so far and there are signs of preparations for greater deployment of troops and military equipment.

Destabilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Kursk exceeded 3,000according to preliminary data.

“There is a risk that North Korea Send more soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army. We will have an answer on this,” Zelensky also wrote on Telegram.

The risk of Destabilization on the Korean Peninsula and in neighboring regions and waters increases proportionally to the growth of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang and the dissemination of Russian military technology and experience, the Ukrainian president also stressed, calling for “effective pressure” against Russia and North Korea.

The North Korean drones could soon be tested by combined Russian forces and North Koreans in Russia’s Kursk region, Andri Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, warned on Monday.