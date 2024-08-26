Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his address to the nation on Sunday night (25) that the Ukrainian army had taken control of two other locations in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kiev forces have occupied dozens of cities after crossing the border in early August.

“I just spoke to the commander in chief [Oleksandr] Sirski. We are advancing in the Kursk region, one to two kilometers. We have taken control of two more localities. Operations are underway in another locality,” Zelensky said in his speech.

The Ukrainian head of state also explained that his troops continue to take prisoners among Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.

“We are replenishing the exchange fund,” Zelensky stressed, referring to the prisoner of war exchanges that regularly take place between the two sides.

Ukraine and Russia this week exchanged 115 soldiers from each side who were being held captive by the enemy.

Russia launched more than 100 missiles at Ukraine on Monday

In turn, Russia launched a massive combined attack against Ukraine on Monday (26), in which it used around a hundred missiles and the same number of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, according to Zelensky in a video published on his social networks.

“It was one of the largest attacks, a combined attack. More than 100 missiles of different types and about 100 Shahed drones,” Zelensky said, adding that the strike was directed against civilian infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that it launched a massive drone and missile strike against targets in Ukraine’s “energy infrastructure.”

“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive air and sea strike with high-precision long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against critical energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the functioning of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex,” the Russian military report said.

According to the Russian military, “all the objectives” that Moscow set for this operation were achieved.

Zelensky recalled that several people died in the attack, and referred to the large number of Ukrainian regions affected.

According to Ukrainian regional authorities, four civilians were killed in four regions of the country during the attack, which affected 15 of Ukraine’s 24 administrative regions.

“There is a lot of damage to the energy system,” Zelensky said, noting that work is underway to restore supply in areas where blackouts occurred.

In his video message, Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “sick creature” and declared that the Kremlin leader “can only do what the world allows him to do.”

“Weakness, lack of determination in response, fuels terror,” the Ukrainian president said of the reaction he expects from his Western allies.