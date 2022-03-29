A Serbian sniper with 40 kills to her credit was captured by Ukrainian forces after being abandoned on the battlefield, local media reported citing the country’s public force.

Irina Starikova, whose code name is ‘Bagira’, would have told her captors that Russian soldiers decided to leave her to her fate after she was injured during a fight with Ukrainian troops.

The woman’s arrest was confirmed by Giorgi Revishili, a researcher at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, who stated on Twitter that Ukrainian soldiers attacked the ‘Bagira’ sniper teamthe 11th Specialized Operations Division.

“Ukrainian forces captured an infamous female sniper who was fighting on the side of ORDLO, called ‘Bagira,’” referring to the name kyiv gives to Russian-speaking breakaway regions.

(Read also: Russia announces reduction of military activity in kyiv and Chernigov).

Bagira, the Serb who fought for Russia

They left, knowing that I was injured and they had the opportunity to pick me up See also Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Vice Chancellor at Expo 2020

According to Revishvili, ‘Bagira’ is apparently responsible for “the death of 40 Ukrainians, including civilians”.

British media claim that Starikova is originally from Serbia and has been persecuted by the Ukrainians since 2014.

According to the Peacemaker Center, which investigates crimes committed by Russian separatists in Ukraine, ‘Bagira’ is 41 years old, divorced, and has two daughters, ages 11 and 9.

(Also read: British Justice prohibits Juan Carlos I from resorting to his immunity ruling).

For his work he has received the George Cross medal, (Cruz Jorge in Spanish), the highest honor awarded by the British government for non-operational bravery, or bravery without the presence of an enemy.

The Ukrainian news website ‘Obozrevatel’ quoted a soldier named Vlad Ivanov as saying that Starikova received medical treatment when she was captured.

Ukrainian soldier in defense position.

According to him, she recounted that the Russian soldiers “went away, knowing that I was injured and they had the opportunity to pick me up, hoping that I would die.”

‘Wali’, the sniper who fights alongside the Ukrainians

However, she is not the only known sniper on the ground. On the Ukrainian side fight ‘Wali’, a Canadian sniper who is already known as the most fearsome in the worldand who decided to respond to the call of the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky for volunteers.

He recently denied that he had been shot, as had been rumored: “I am alive, as you can see, I don’t have a single scratch. I am practically the last person to find out about my death, ”he said in a video call.

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

(Read also: Ambulance sent by Francisco for injured children is already in Ukraine).

‘Wali’ is a nickname that was earned over time. A bit of mysticism for a living legend who served in the Canadian Armed Forces between 2009 and 2011 when northern troops marched into Afghanistan.

officially withdrawn, traveled as a volunteer soldier to fight in Iraq, alone and with a backpack. There he joined the peshmerga battalion and fought for several months on foreign soil.

El Universal (Mexico- GDA)

American Newspapers Group

More news

‘Russia has neither tried nor intends to interfere in Colombia’

Ukraine denounces the horror in Mariupol before talks with Russia

Ukraine announces the ‘release’ of Irpin, on the outskirts of kyiv

Ukraine estimates economic losses of more than 500 billion dollars