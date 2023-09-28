Al-Watan: The US is opening new fronts against the backdrop of Ukraine’s failure due to the power of the Russian Armed Forces

The US is opening new fronts against Russia due to the failure of Ukraine. About it reports Al-Watan newspaper.

The United States faces a disappointing reality. In this regard, the American administration began to open new fronts against Russia – on the territory of Moldova and in the South Caucasus Al-Watan

Due to the fact that Ukraine is not coping with its task, Washington is going to intensify its military forces in the South Caucasus and Moldova.

According to Al-Watan journalists, the United States is in vain betting on Kyiv, because there is a huge imbalance between the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine, which does not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to achieve progress.

The newspaper reports that the United States was unprepared for the fact that Russia could withstand pressure from Western states, and therefore it needed to create more hot spots around it in the hope of depleting its potential.

According to the author, the opening of new fronts had to be organized due to the failure of Kyiv, which is not coping with the task. The newspaper emphasizes that even if we take into account that the West supplies the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with a huge amount of equipment and ammunition, the imbalance between the armies of Russia and Ukraine remains so great that Kiev is unable to achieve progress on the battlefield.

Moldavian Front

Meanwhile, Chisinau continues to adhere to its anti-Russian course. President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that in order to promote European values, the country needs to abandon cooperation with Russia. She added that it is necessary for politicians to show, not in words, but in deeds, that they work and live according to these European values.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in turn, responded to Sandu’s statement, noting that it is a mistake on the part of the republic to consider European values ​​as a negation of everything Russian. He warned that the price of this mistake “will be paid by the people of this country.”

Russia itself is a European value, it is part of common European values, no matter what anyone says Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

South Caucasus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West is providing financial support to some non-governmental organizations in the South Caucasus because it is preparing color revolutions. The diplomat also accused Western countries of trying to discredit the actions of Russia or Iran.

The head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, emphasized that attempts by Western countries to open a “second front” against Russia in the Caucasus, in particular in Georgia, are becoming illusory. According to him, some states continue to put pressure on Tbilisi “in order to drag it into a military adventure doomed to failure.”

The politician believes that the Georgian authorities have learned lessons from the events around Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They are not going to be drawn into a military conflict “until the last Georgian,” Slutsky described the logic of the authorities.